Fairmont Girls Tennis Team Aims for Continued Success | News, Sports, Jobs





FAIRMONT – The Fairmont girls tennis team is seeing a change in leadership roles and is looking for continued success after finishing fourth in the state tournament last season. With three new determined captains, they are focused on team growth and developing their performances to contribute to the vision. After an 11-5 winning season, the team's lineup has changed considerably in the off-season, as have its competitors. “We had some tough opponents, some teams had been good for a long time,” Laura Olsen, head coach of the Fairmont girls tennis team, said: “A lot of those teams graduated some top players last year. So we're just really excited about, you know, all the opportunities and possibilities this year.” Even with a new selection, coach Olsen and assistant coach Tim Slama have no plans to change their approach to the team, insisting that the team must give 100 percent in every game. “We have that model of giving 100 percent, leaving everything on the pitch. Sometimes you just have to accept what happens, even if you've given 100 percent,” said Olsen. “We're just trying to have some fun, but we're also working hard. I don't think we've had to change much. All these girls are very receptive and seem to be working. They're making progress.” The team has four returning varsity players and a handful of players who have been with the team for a few years. The coaches have embraced the new roster, stating that it is a talented group and that there is little doubt that they will have success on the field this year. “A couple of them played fourth doubles last year and trained with the university team,” said Olsen. “Six to eight players who have been training at university level for a few years.” Despite losing six players from the university team, Slama is excited about the upcoming year, saying he has high expectations for the season. “Even with the loss of six of our 10 college players to graduation, we expect to be one of the best teams in the section and conference,” said Slama. “The addition of Ella Wubbena to the four singles position and the transition of seniors from juniors to college will be a great start.” The team opened the season on Saturday with a 6-1 team victory over Austin, with Emelia Klanderud winning at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-0, Allison Slama winning at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0, Madi Peyman winning at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-0, and Ella Wubbena winning at No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-0. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2024/08/20/fairmont-girls-tennis-team-aims-for-continued-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos