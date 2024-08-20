Retailers use Olympic medalists to boost corporate image





By Lee Min-hyung Retailers are taking advantage of Olympic medal winners by signing sponsorship deals or offering special benefits to those who bring home a medal from the Paris Olympics. Table tennis player Shin Yu-bin, who won two bronze medals at the Summer Games, has undoubtedly attracted the most attention from the public after she was caught eating bananas and peaches during her matches. Binggrae, a food and beverage company, chose her as the model for its flagship product, banana milk. The company also gained a better corporate image after Shin decided to donate part of her modeling fee to a table tennis association for elementary school players. GS25, a supermarket chain, also collaborated with Shin to launch a special rice ball, featuring her smiling image on the packaging. Oriental Brewery also joined forces with national team fencer Oh Sang-uk to maximize the marketing impact of the company's alcohol brand, Cass. Oh won two gold medals at the Olympics. OB made a television commercial with Oh for its sugar-free beer Cass Light. “We continue to raise awareness around low-calorie beer by partnering with Oh,” a company official said. Other major retailers are also rushing to boost their corporate image by giving gifts to relatives of Olympic medalists. Crown Confectionery, famous for its diverse cookie products, offered nearly 630 packages of the company’s popular Sweet and Sour chewy candies to a restaurant run by the parents of marksman Oh Ye-jin, who won gold in the women’s 10-meter air pistol. Maeil Dairies offered a special incentive to taekwondo athlete Park Tae-joon and his family, as Park took home his first gold medal in his discipline in 16 years. Park's father works for a subsidiary of the company.

