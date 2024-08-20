High School Football Rankings, USA Today Network Ohio Super 25





The USA Today Network Ohio High School Football Super 25 poll makes its debut this season, with voters from across the state. The Ohio Super 25 will rank who we think are the top 25 teams in the state, regardless of division. The first poll was released today as our voters select a preseason Ohio Super 25 in preparation for the Ohio High School Athletic Association regular season later this week. The Ohio Super 25 Football Poll is conducted weekly during the regular season with a panel of sports writers and editors from across the state. Each voter submits a Top 25 with a first place vote worth 25 points, second place worth 24, and so on down to one point for 25th place. Below you can see our rankings for week 1. Ohio Super 25 High School Football Rankings Rank Team Points Vote for first place 1. Saint Edward 399 13 2. Massillon 373 2 3. Hoban 342 1 4. Toledo Central Catholic 320 5. Cin. Moeller 293 6. Avon 286 7. Cle.Glenville 248 8. Cin.Anderson 234 9. Lakota West 224 10. Pickerington North 215 11. Marion Local 213 12. Cin. St. Xavier 202 13. Kirtland 182 14. Gahanna Lincoln 173 15. Colonel Watterson 162 16. Cleveland Heights 161 17. Perry from Lake County 157 18. Cin. Princeton 153 19. Walsh Jesuit 136 20. Above Arlington 121 21. Kettering alternative 87 22. Canton McKinley 86 1 23. Cin. Metrow 81 24. Cin. Winton Woods 77 1 25. Sandusky Perkins 72 Others who received votes for the Ohio Super 25 Hilliard Bradley 69, Medina Highland 56, Bloom-Carroll 48, Pickerington Central 44, Green 43, Mentor 42, Granville 37, Findlay 34, Wadsworth 32, Dalton 31, St. Ignatius 30, Olentangy Berlin 30.

