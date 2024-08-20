Marshall Tennis Kicks Off Fall Sports Season With Glencoe Quadrangular | News, Sports, Courts

GLENCOE —The Marshall tennis team tried to shake off early-season nerves in their season-opening quadrangular in Glencoe on Saturday. Singles struggles doomed the Tigers, however, as they managed just one singles win over the course of three matches against Glencoe-Silver Lake, Jordan and Minneapolis Washburn.

Jordan defeated Marshall 5-2 in their first game of the season. The Tigers then lost 7-0 to Washburn and lost 5-2 to the host GSL.

Marshall, now 0-3 overall and 0-1 in section play, will look to battle back when it holds off for a 4:30 p.m. match at Hutchinson today.

Jordan 5, Marshall 2

Taylor DePover picked up Marshall's only singles win of the Tigers' Saturday quadrangular to give Marshall one of his two match wins in his dual against Jordan. Unfortunately for Marshall, he lost the rest of his singles matches in the dual, falling 5-2 in his sectional opener.

DePover effortlessly won the singles, No. 1, after the senior leader defeated Jordan's Riley Steinhaus 6-1, 6-2.

From there, things went downhill. Justine Kirst lost her match against Naomi Salzwedil due to an injury in singles No. 2. Aubrey Schaefer lost her third singles match to Izzy Haugen 6-2, 6-3, and Kathryn Coudron lost 6-1, 6-3 to Jordan eighth grader Aubrey Wittkop.

Marshall took the other point of the match in doubles No. 2. Olivia Degroot and Jazilyn Steinberg-Jones lost the first set of their match against Kendall Johnson and Lenora McCoy 6-1, but then recovered to win set 2 6-4 and the tiebreak 10-6.

Peyton Boeck and Emry Weller's doubles No. 1 match against Taylor Theis and Abby Strand was going to be exciting until the very end. After coming up just short in the first set, 7-5, Boeck and Weller won 7-6 (5) in set 2. However, Theis and Strand held off the Marshall duo in the tiebreaker with a score of 10-8.

The match was one of two close doubles matches that Marshall lost. Julia Pafko and Makayli Burrell defeated Lenora McCoy and Addi Weckman 6-4 in their first set, before losing 6-4 in set 2 and 10-7 in the tiebreaker.

Minneapolis Washburn 7, Marshall 0

The Tigers will want to forget their first non-section match of the season against Washburn. The Tigers failed to claim a set in their second match of the year, losing 7-0 to Washburn, with each of the seven matches ending in straight sets.

Burrell and Pafko were in doubles No. 3, and Steinberg-Jones and DeGroot were the only Marshall players to claim more than two games in a set. DeGroot and Steinberg-Jones lost 6-3, 6-2 to Lydia Santelices and Anja Kennedy, while Burrell and Pafko lost 6-1, 6-3 to Lila Miller and Margaret Sidebottom.

DePover lost 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles to Olivia McDonald, while Schaefer, who had moved up to No. 2 doubles after Kirst's injury, lost 6-1, 6-2 to Maddie Graff.

Coudron and Kyra Bailey, who also played at a higher level in singles, were both defeated in three sets by Elaine Pickar and Hannah Ernst respectively.

In the doubles no. 1, Boeck and Weller lost both sets against Sylvia Mague and McKenna Laird 6-1.

GSL 5, Marshall 2

Marshall closed out the final game of the day with a 5-2 loss to Glencoe-Silver Lake, highlighted by two doubles victories for the Tigers.

DeGroot and Steinberg-Jones became the only pair of Tigers to win multiple matches on the day. Like their first win against Jordan, their second win against GSL's Jadyn Stuewe and Finley Guerrero also came in three sets. DeGroot and Steinberg-Jones lost the first set against GSL by a fairly decisive score of 6-3, but held on for a 7-6 (4) victory in the second set to force the tiebreaker, which they won 10-4.

Pafko and Burrell also won by beating Sophie Groe and Audley Howell in the third doubles match 6-3, 6-4.

GSL's lone doubles win came at No. 1, where Abby Ziegler and Mariah Gutknecht defeated Boeck and Weller 6-3, 6-2.

DePover was the only Marshall singles player to force a third set against GSL. After losing the first set 6-4 to Anna Sievert, she claimed a 6-2 victory in the second. DePover put in a valiant effort in the tiebreaker, but Sievert eventually claimed the 15-13 victory.

Schaefer lost 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 2 singles match to Abigail Christensen, Coudron lost 6-2, 6-0 to Eva Stuewe in No. 3 and Bailey lost to Aby Smith 6-1, 6-0.