Rising star Sanuka Herath dominates at Canadian Junior National Table Tennis Championships





A 13-year-old prodigy from Edmonton, Sanuka Herath, has taken the Canadian table tennis scene by storm, claiming victory in both the U15 and U17 boys’ divisions at the Canadian Junior National Table Tennis Championships. Herath’s performance, held in Montreal, is particularly notable as he outclassed older and more experienced opponents and established himself as a formidable force in the sport. Sanuka’s journey began in Kandy, Sri Lanka where he picked up a paddle at the age of six while attending Dharmaraja College. His raw talent was nurtured under the expert guidance of Mr. Hasitha Samaraweera, an experienced coach and former student of Dharmaraja College. Under Samaraweera’s mentorship, Sanuka quickly rose to become the highest ranked player in Sri Lanka’s U10 category. However, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled his competitive progress, throwing uncertainty over his future in the sport. >>Lady Jayetilleke Shield to remain at S. Thomas College for another year In 2021, Sanuka and his family made the life-changing move to Edmonton, Canada, where they faced significant obstacles in finding the high-quality training facilities needed for Sanuka’s development. However, his passion for table tennis never wavered. After an intensive training period in Sri Lanka in April 2022, Sanuka competed in his first Canadian national selection tournament. He quickly made an impression by winning the U12 title and finishing second in the U13 category. Despite the geographical distance, Mr. Samaraweera continued to coach Sanuka via online sessions. This dedication paid off when Sanuka was awarded a wildcard into the prestigious International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Hopes program in Hennebont, France in January 2023. Competing against the best 20 young players from around the world, Sanuka impressed everyone by reaching the top eight, earning a spot in the ITTF World Hopes Squad. Later in 2023, Sanuka traveled to Singapore as part of the World Hopes Squad, where he further honed his skills. His training paid off when he won his first national title in July 2023, winning the Canadian Under-13 Boys National Championship. He followed this up with stellar performances in Europe, finishing second in the Under-13 Boys category at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender competition in Lignano, Italy, and taking third place at the WTT Youth Contender in Szombathely, Hungary. These performances marked him as the first player of Sri Lankan descent to achieve such success on the world stage. >>Akalanka Peiris renews 100m backstroke SC National Record However, Sanuka’s rise was not without its challenges. Political issues led to Alberta’s exclusion from Table Tennis Canada, which complicated his path forward. Additionally, his immigration status restricted his ability to leave Canada for training or competition. Despite these obstacles, Sanuka persevered, supported by his parents and coach. Sanuka’s determination culminated in his impressive double victory at the 2024 Canadian Junior National Table Tennis Championships, where he won both the U15 and U17 titles. His success is a testament to his resilience and the unwavering support of his coach, who continued to guide him from afar, and his parents, who ensured he received the necessary physical and emotional support. The contribution of Sri Lankan sports psychologist Dr. Sumudu Vipulaguna Rajasinghe also played a crucial role in his performance, highlighting the collective effort behind his success. Sanuka Herath’s story is one of remarkable talent, dedication and an unwavering quest for excellence. As he continues to make waves in the world of table tennis, the future looks bright for this young athlete.

