Tennis star suggests umpire should be banned from US Open after Cincy drama | Tennis | Sports





Sloane Stephens has questioned whether US Open umpire Greg Allensworth will be suspended over the controversial outcome of Jack Draper's victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in Cincinnati. Allensworth sided with the British tennis star on match point over what has been called one of the most controversial shots in history. Draper attempted a drop shot to beat Auger-Aliassime on match point. Replays showed the ball bounced twice before the 23-year-old picked it up and threw it back over the net. Draper insisted he was not sure whether the ball had bounced twice. Allensworth sided with Draper and gave him the point, with Auger-Aliassime withdrawing from the Cincinnati Open under controversial circumstances. The decision has sparked debate in the tennis community, with several stars voicing their opinions. American ace Stephens suggested that Allensworth should be punished for the episode and questioned whether a US Open ban would be enough. The 31-year-old said she was genuinely curious about the consequences he would face.

What are the consequences for the chair umpire? These are 2 incidents in 2 tournaments for the same umpire, Stephens posted on X. Is he going on trial? No year-end bonus? Can’t play the next grand slam? Fine? I’m really curious. Draper insisted he wasn't sure whether the ball had bounced twice because he was looking at Auger-Aliassime. “I was too busy looking at him,” said the British No. 1. “I didn't see what was happening. I looked straight at the referee to see if he had called a double bounce or not.

“As a player I try to focus on what I'm doing. I can't make that decision if I'm not 100 percent. “I said, when the supervisor came, that if it was a double bounce and he saw it clearly, I would 100% replay the point.” Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime posted the following on social media: “Unfortunately my tournament here in Cincinnati has come to an end, but I hope we can find a way to deal with these situations in a more objective way in the future. “That said, I'm still encouraged by the level I played this week leading up to the last Grand Slam of the year. Time to move on and focus on my preparation for the US Open. See you in NY.” The US Open main tournament begins on August 26. Today, the qualifications began, in which several British players will participate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1937774/tennis-us-open-jack-drapper-felix-auger-aliassime The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos