Aspire Academy organizes international table tennis training camp

Doha: Aspire Academy organised a very successful table tennis training camp with players from Sweden, India and Croatia participating.

They were accompanied by four student-athletes from the Aspire Academy and two players nominated by the Qatar Table Tennis Federation.

The 10-day camp was led by Aspires Head Table Tennis Coach, Peter Karlsson, who was assisted by his senior coach, Jakov Krivic. In addition to the young players, there were visiting coaches from India and Croatia.

Their visit was not limited to table tennis, but also included sightseeing and a trip to the desert to showcase and promote all that Qatar has to offer.

Josip Jerkovic, part of the Croatian national team coaching staff, oversaw the progress of two 17-year-old juniors. He stressed that the training provided an opportunity to work on things like leg strength and improving mobility, and was not just about the technical side of the game. He was impressed by the facilities and the support staff, such as strength and conditioning experts and equipment staff, who worked alongside the head coaches.

The coach was pleased that his two young players were given the opportunity to play and train against different opponents. So usually they only play against each other, there are limited opportunities for them to spar with other players, he explained.

That's why it's really important for us to go to these kinds of camps and travel around the world as much as possible to play with other players.

Here we see how other players serve and spin the ball to get results, not to mention the differences in equipment. For example, here we have seen a player with a different rubber on his bat.

Jerkovic was also full of praise for the facilities at Aspire and the coaching staff. He said: We have learnt a lot from Peter (Karlsson), who as a player was very focused and combative and now he is very calm and patient with the youngsters, which has helped me to learn how to manage the players.

Jerkovic added: The facilities are incredible. Our boys have not only had the chance to play table tennis in great conditions, but also to explore other sports here at Aspire. Outside of sports, we have also seen everything Qatar has to offer.

One of the Swedish players, Isak Alfredsen, said he used the training camp to work on the psychological side of his game, competing against opponents from all over the world.

I've been working on my mental game; I think playing a lot of matches against different opponents is good for mental training, he explained. For example, the Croatian players play a bit more backhand, and the Qatari players like to play long serves and just start the game quickly, Alfredsen said.

Rishabh Saini, the senior coach at the Anshul Garg Academy Foundation in India, who has been coaching four players aged between 13 and 19, was full of praise for the time his team spent at Aspire. Aspire is one of the best academies, with excellent facilities. It has provided great hospitality and created a very good atmosphere, he said.

It is very important for us and the other players to play against players of other nationalities and experience different styles and approaches to table tennis.

For the Aspire and QTTF players, the camp is a preparation for the West Asian event in Jordan at the end of August. Aspire coach Peter Karlsson wanted to emphasize that these training camps are not just about table tennis development.

Interaction outside the tables is also important for these children because it allows them to learn and meet people from other parts of the world, he said.