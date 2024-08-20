Annual tennis tournament draws 76 racketeers to the tennis courts





By Larry Lineberry

Specially for Larson Newspapers The 5th Oxendale Auto Group Tennis Championships presented by Sedona resident Elizabeth McFarland was played on the indoor courts of Northern Arizona University August 2-4. Events were held in the U.S. Tennis Association-sanctioned adult age groups and National Tennis Rating, with all net proceeds going to help grow tennis programming in Northern Arizona. The tournament was a Level 4 event that earned the most ranking points of any tournament hosted by the USTA Southwest Section. Seventy-six players from seven states, ranging in age from 13 to 75, competed. Nineteen events were held for both men and women, as well as National Tennis Rating Program events rated 3.0 to 4.0 in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Each event winner and finalist received a gold and silver medal. Some local players had particularly good results. Blake Cain of Flagstaff won two events, the men's 3.5 singles and the mixed doubles 7.0 event with Kim Vallen. This was the first tennis tournament Cain had ever played in. Sedona residents Dana Jacko and Mary Jo Perry won the women's 3.0 doubles. All of our players played a full weekend of matches and the indoor courts allowed for no weather delays, said tournament director Sterling Fetty. Tournament results Men's Open Singles: John Shelby, Fort Collins, Colorado, 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 Women's Open Singles: Nicole Alexandrovich, Phoenix, 6-4, 6-0 and Mixed Doubles Open: Conner Judson and Audrey Judson, Hayden, Ida., 6-2, 6-4 Men's Doubles Open: John Shelby and Luke Kauffman, Colorado and Arizona, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 n Women's Doubles Open: Lisa Joseph and Serena Unrein, Arizona, 6-3, 6-3 Men's 4.5 Singles: Jeff Judson, Hayden, Ida., 6-2, 6-2 Men's 4.0 Singles: Pandey Anchit, Arizona, 2-6, 7-6, 10-3 Women's 4.0 Singles: Helen Filby, Arizona, 6-3, 6-3 Men's Doubles 4.0: Pandey Anchit and Ali Javaheri, Arizona and St. Louis, Mo., 6-4, 6-4 Mixed Doubles 4.0: Craig Abney and Caroline Austin-Mathur, Arizona, 7-5, 6-3 Men's 3.5 Singles: Blake Cain, Arizona, 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 Women's 3.0 Singles: Sarah Sudduth, Arizona, 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 Women 3.5 Doubles: Dana Jacko and Mary Joy Perry, Arizona, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 Mixed Doubles 3.5: Blake Cain and Kim Vallen, Arizona, 6-3, 6-2 Age classification results 70 and Over Men's Singles: David Kueffer, Arizona, 6-3, 7-5 65 and Over Men's Singles: David Wilson, Arizona, 6-3, 6-2 60 and Over Men's Singles: Reed Radosevich, Las Vegas, Nev., 6-1, 3-0 retired 55 and Over Men's Singles: Reed Radosevich, Las Vegas, Nev., 6-3, 6-0 The Oxendale Auto Group is excited to bring this high-level tournament to northern Arizona and use the proceeds to continue to grow the sport of tennis in the region, said Matt Oxendale. Tennis is a lifelong sport and we like to support activities that promote long-term health, and this event certainly does that, McFarland said. Staff reporter

