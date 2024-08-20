Sports
ESPN Reveals Week 1 Poll for 2024 Season
With just days to go before the start of the historic 2024 college football season, which will feature conference realignment and an expanded playoff series, ESPN has released its top 25 college football rankings. As expected, the SEC and Big Ten top the poll in Week 1.
Rankings: AP Top 25 | Trainers
The Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction models are a measure of a team's strength. They predict a team's future performance by simulating games 20,000 times and ranking teams based on a predicted point margin per game against average opponents on a neutral field.
FPI projects the Mustangs to win 8.3 games this season. This is their debut campaign as a member of the ACC after realignment. They have a 16.6 percent chance of making the expanded College Football Playoff.
AP Ranking: Unranked (votes received)
Jedd Fisch leaves Washington to become coach, but Noah Fifita returns at quarterback, as does Tetairoa McMillan at wide receiver. They will keep the offense moving, with a 7.9 win projection in the expanded Big 12 championship game.
AP Ranking: No. 21
Arguably one of the most improved offensive cores in college football after a successful transfer portal haul featuring quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Sam Brown and tailback Damien Martinez, Miami is projected to win 8.2 games on a 9.9 shooting percentage to win the ACC Championship.
AP Ranking: No. 19
The loss of quarterback Will Howard won't hurt as much given the presence of dual-threat Avery Johnson back under center for the Wildcats, who get Colorado transfer running back Dylan Edwards to pair with DJ Giddens, who threw for more than 1,200 yards and 10 TDs a year ago. KSU holds an 8.4 wins grade on FPI.
AP Ranking: No. 18
Jeff Brohm has secured another big transfer class this offseason after losing a ton of production that carried the Cardinals to the ACC title game last year. Tyler Shough will take the quarterback position and he has ex-Bama wideout Ja'Corey Brooks running deep. FPI has Louisville at 7.9 wins this season.
AP Ranking: Unranked (votes received)
The pressure is on for Billy Napier, who enters his third year with a sub-.500 record both overall and in the SEC, no appearances in the official rankings, and faces the toughest schedule in college football nationally. FPI gives the Gators just 5.9 wins and a 0.7 percent chance of winning the SEC.
AP Ranking: Not ranked (no votes)
Hugh Freeze won six games in his Auburn debut a year ago behind one of the SEC’s least productive passing attacks. Payton Thorne is back to lead that unit, but Freeze has been working on upgrading the wide receiver corps. Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert Smith and five-star frosh Cam Coleman are crucial to that project. FPI has the Tigers at 7.2 wins.
AP Ranking: Unranked (votes received)
Caleb Williams is out and Miller Moss steps in at quarterback with some good first impressions from the bowl game, but the real question is whether D'Anton Lynn can do the same with USC's defense as he did with UCLA's last year as the Trojans look toward Big Ten membership. FPI projects 7.1 wins here.
AP Ranking: No. 23
Good news and bad news for the Jayhawks offense: Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is out, but dynamic quarterback Jalon Daniels should return after missing much of last season with an injury. Another hurdle for KU: It plays home games in Kansas City because of stadium construction. FPI gives Kansas 8.7 wins this season.
AP Ranking: No. 22
A real contender out of the SEC with returning production like quarterback Jaxson Dart and transfers like tailback Henry Parrish and pass rushers Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen, among others, looking to make an extended playoff run. Ole Miss is projected to win 7.9 games by FPI, which is definitely on the low side in our opinion.
AP Ranking: No. 6
Dabo Swinney's team has missed the College Football Playoff the last three seasons, in part because his offense has been missing that game-breaking wideout. Until he finds one, Cade Klubnik won't fully develop in Garrett Riley's offense. Clemson's defense? It remains elite and should keep this team in contention for the ACC title.
AP Ranking: No. 14
Mike Elko steps in as head coach after the unceremonious end of the Jimbo Fisher era, and he brings experience in reviving underperforming programs, as he did at Duke. Transfers like Nic Scourton, the Big Ten sack leader a year ago, and ex-Gators linebacker Scooby Williams are key pieces in a front seven that also has a lot of losing going on. FPI has the Ags at 7.6 wins this fall.
AP Ranking: No. 20
FPI gives the Tigers 7.9 wins this season and a 25.3 percent chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. But first, new coordinator Blake Baker must make major improvements to a defense that ranked 118th nationally a year ago, while Garrett Nussmeier replaces Jayden Daniels at quarterback.
AP Ranking: No. 13
Despite all the major structural changes college football’s reigning national champions have undergone, including at head coach and across the roster, they also return with important continuity: head coach Sherrone Moore is a proven asset to the program, while key defensive starters like corner Will Johnson return but there are questions at quarterback and offensive line. FPI gives the Wolverines 8.3 wins.
AP Ranking: No. 9
Making changes at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive end and linebacker will keep Mike Norvell busy preseason, but he has plenty of transfer additions and recruiting commitments to choose from. Chief among them? DJ Uiagalelei, the ex-Clemson and ex-Oregon State quarterback who set a personal best last season. FPI says 8.8 wins for the Noles.
AP Ranking: No. 10
Brady Cook returns at quarterback and Luther Burden and Theo Wease should be one of college football's best 1-2 wide receiver duos, but the loss of Baker calling defensive plays and some on-field personnel on that side of the ball, including three key backfield defenders, are concerning. Otherwise, FPI projects 9 wins for Mizzou against a winnable schedule.
AP Ranking: No. 11
Nico Iamaleava is QB1 for the Vols coming off a great bowl game outing, and he has an experienced line and receiver corps to back him up, alongside tailback Dylan Sampson and a strong front seven unit. But how well can Tennessee's secondary replace the outgoing production? FPI gives the Big Orange 8.6 wins and a 37 percent chance to make the playoffs.
AP Ranking: No. 15
SEC schedulers weren’t kind to the Sooners ahead of their conference debut this fall, and that gauntlet will be a brand-new offensive line protecting young quarterback Jackson Arnold. But OU’s defense has stepped up and brought back experience in the middle. FPI gives Oklahoma 8.2 wins and a 36.6 percent chance to make the playoffs.
AP Ranking: No. 16
The first double-digit winning projection on ESPN's rankings, the index projects the Fighting Irish to win 10.1 games and have a 59.1 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff thanks to one of the nation's best pass defenses and key transfers like quarterback Riley Leonard and wide receiver Beaux Collins.
AP Ranking: No. 7
Drew Allar has struggled to build a consistent downfield passing game, and now he’s dealing with a change on the offensive line. But he still has star running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton and Ohio State transfer wideout Julian Fleming to replace departing pass catcher KeAndre Lambert-Smith. And that’s not even mentioning the core of a defense that was elite a year ago.
AP Ranking: No. 8
FPI projects 9.3 wins for the Crimson Tide, who finally begin their post-Nick Saban future with a 14.4 percent chance of winning the SEC, good for third in that league, and a 57.2 percent chance of making the playoffs with Jalen Milroe returning at quarterback, aided by what could be a strong ground game, and a promising front-seven rotation.
AP Ranking: No. 5
FPI doesn't call the Buckeyes the favorite in the expanded Big Ten to win the title or reach the College Football Playoff. The index projects 10.2 wins for Ryan Day's team, with plenty of top-tier transfers at key positions and veteran experience returning, especially up front on defense.
AP Ranking: No. 2
Texas enters the SEC at a good time, coming off a Big 12 title win, its first playoff appearance and a solid roster that returns Quinn Ewers at quarterback behind a strong line and with trades at wide receiver to fuel the offense. But this is a tough schedule and the secondary needs to be repaired. FPI projects 10 wins and a 24.2 percent chance of an SEC title.
AP Ranking: No. 4
Dillon Gabriel and Evan Stewart are high-profile transfers at quarterback and receiver, respectively, two key additions to a Big Ten-bound Ducks team that is already physical on both lines of scrimmage. Oregon is FPI's favorite in the B1G title race, with a 37.5 percent chance to win the league crown and has won 10.8 games overall, the most on the index at this point.
AP Ranking: No. 3
Kirby Smart has replaced defensive personnel better than anyone else in college football, and his unit is projected to have six starters there, with another nine on offense. Carson Beck is back under center and is surrounded by elite skill threats at both the running back and receiver positions. FPI projects the Bulldogs to 10.3 wins, and a 79.1 percent chance of making the playoffs.
AP Ranking: No. 1
