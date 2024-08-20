McAllen Rowe footballer remains hospitalized, 2 in custody





Only have a minute? Listen instead TMcAllen Rowe student and soccer player Adan De La Cruz was injured in what the McAllen School District described as a tragic accidentremains hospitalized, McAllen Police Sergeant John Saenz said Monday morning. Saenz added that police are investigating the incident and have currently arrested one adult and detained a juvenile. There is, to say the least, still much work to be done, Saenz said. On Monday afternoon, police said 51-year-old Jaime Islas was arrested in the case and charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was given a $30,000 bond on Sunday. The press release states that the minor, who has also been charged with providing alcohol to a minor, is Islas' son. They were arrested after police responded to a home in the 4700 block of North Bentsen Road around 11:39 p.m. Saturday. Jaime Islas and the minor are suspected of providing access to alcoholic beverages to minors in a residence, including the victim, the press release states. Large quantities of various alcoholic beverages were observed by responding officers at the scene. More charges may follow, the press release said. Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also submit information through the smartphone application P3 Tips. Earlier in the day, Saenz confirmed to The Monitor that the suspects were in custody due to De La Cruz's hospitalization. The sergeant said Monday morning that they expect to release some information later today, including the charges, but that more information may come out as the investigation continues. Saenz waited for footage the McAllen Police Department wanted to share showing the scene before sending out the press release. Once I have that footage, we want to show what the situation was, Saenz said earlier. These photos show a large amount of alcoholic beverages scattered in the backyard of the home. A vigil planned for Sunday evening was canceled out of respect for the family, McAllen ISD spokesman Mark May said earlier. De La Cruz is a three-year letterman at linebacker and one of Rowes' top returning senior starters in 2024. He was named a First Team All-District 15-5A DI selection last season as a junior after posting a team-leading 82 total tackles and five tackles for loss in 10 games. Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the McAllen Police Department. Staff writer Mark Reagan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myrgv.com/alerts-brh/2024/08/19/mcallen-rowe-football-player-remains-hospitalized-2-in-custody/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos