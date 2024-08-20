Sports
College football QB battles 2024: Ohio State, Duke approve star transfers; USC goes with bowl game hero
Quarterback battles are often the most fascinating part of the college football off-season. Especially in an era where the transfer portal and the promise of immediate playing time elsewhere has made it extremely difficult to have a solid succession plan.
Although coaches like to have everything settled before the season actually begins, quarterback competitions often last well into the fall. Some are still going on when games actually begin, as teams will use early-season training games to see if one signal-caller can outpace the other in a live setting.
As the final week of fall camp begins for most schools across the country, many top programs have decided to select a quarterback. Ohio State and Wisconsin have identified their offensive leaders as they both try to make a big impact in the Big Ten.
Elsewhere, College football Playoff contender Boise State made a somewhat surprising decision for its quarterback. The Broncos were one of several schools in the Group of Five that decided to go with a more experienced option over exciting new additions to the transfer portal.
There's still much to be decided, but here's a look at the quarterback battles that have been decided as the 2024 season approaches.
State of Ohio
It wasn't necessarily a surprise, but Ohio State has officially turned to Kansas State transfer Will Howard to lead its offense. Howard had to overcome some stiff competition, mainly from returning backup Devin Brown and fellow transfer addition Julian Sayin (Alabama), but it was clear from Day 1 that Ohio State was bringing Howard in to win the quarterback job.
Now that it's official, Howard brings an interesting dimension to Ohio State's offense. He may not be the prolific passer we've come to expect in scarlet and gray, but he does bring the physicality that Ryan Day has demanded from his team in recent years.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Howard is a hard-nosed runner who is tough to tackle once he gets going. He rushed for 921 yards and 19 touchdowns with the Wildcats and should fit into what new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly wants to do best offensively.
USC
USC named Miller Moss starting quarterback after a long struggle that stretched into preseason camp. Moss has been Caleb Williams’ backup the past two seasons and made his lone start in the 2023 Holiday Bowl against Louisville, where he set a bowl record with six touchdown passes as part of a 372-yard day in the 42-28 win.
Moss was seen as the heavy favorite to succeed the former Heisman Trophy winner, beating out UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava, who joined the Trojans after originally committing to Georgia through the portal. Maiava threw for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns during his true freshman campaign for the Rebels.
Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy was named Duke's starting quarterback on Monday. Murphy replaces Riley Leonard, who transferred to Notre Dame this offseason. Murphy made two starts for the Longhorns last season in the absence of Quinn Ewers, throwing for 477 yards and three touchdowns.
Murphy was seen as an asset to first-year coach Manny Diaz because of his abundant arm strength. The Southern California native was a top 200 player coming out of high school in the 247Sports rankings and was the 40th available transfer.
Wisconsin
Tyler Van Dyke once seemed like the next big star in college football, but injuries and inconsistency set him back a bit at Miami. So he decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and take his talents to Wisconsin, where the hope is that offensive coordinator Phil Longo — a prolific frontman for his high-flying offense — can breathe some new life into Van Dyke's career.
Van Dyke gets chance to impress in the Big Ten after beating out Braedyn Locke, who started three games for the Badgers last season, for the starting quarterback job. Van Dyke could benefit from some stability after playing for three different offensive coordinators in his three years with Miami.
Sam Leavitt, who transferred from Michigan State, will enter the 2024 season as Arizona State's starting quarterback, according to ESPNLeavitt won over fellow transfer Jeff Sims, who had experience as a starter at Nebraska and Georgia Tech, and Trenton Bourguet, who started five games for the Sun Devils last season.
Leavitt brings the most upside of ASU's options. The former four-star prospect from West Linn, Ore., played sparingly as a true freshman at Michigan State but completed a respectable 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Baylor's offense has a chance to really get exciting again. The Bears are expected to name Toledo transfer DeQuan Finn as their starting quarterback, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitzmaking new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital one of the Big 12's most promising options at the position.
Finn, who has been competing with junior Sawyer Robertson, was the 2023 MAC MVP at Toledo after amassing 3,220 yards and 29 touchdowns, seven of which came on the ground. He’s a threat to defenses in multiple areas of the game and should be fun to watch as he makes the transition into the league.
Boise State
One of the first real surprises of the off-season, Maddux Madsen was appointed Boise State's starting quarterback about former five-star prospect Malachi Nelson. Most assumed the job was Nelson’s when he signed with the Broncos after leaving USC, but Madsen had a strong spring and fall entering his third year in Boise.
Madsen played a lot last season as a redshirt freshman, completing 81 passes for 1,191 yards and nine touchdowns. In his first (and so far only) career start against New Mexico, he recorded 202 yards and two touchdowns passing with no turnovers.
Still, Nelson is at least one of the most intriguing backups in the country. He was the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback in the 2023 class. Not a bad hand to fall back on in a pinch.
San Diego State enters the Sean Lewis era with a true freshman behind center, as the Aztecs turn to 2024 recruit Danny O’Neil to orchestrate the offense. O’Neil outpaced Florida State transfer AJ Duffy, a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2022, to earn the honor.
O'Neil is at least familiar with Lewis. The 6-foot quarterback from Indianapolis, Indiana, was once committed to Colorado, where Lewis was the offensive coordinator on Deion Sanders' inaugural staff in 2023.
In a trade war, former Miami and Missouri quarterback Jake Garcia beat out former Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser to take the starting job at East Carolina. You gotta love the situations that arise in modern college football.
Garcia didn't play at Missouri last year, but he brings some starting experience from two seasons at Miami. He threw for 859 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021-22, with most of the work coming in 2022 as Van Dyke battled injuries.
There seems to be a trend among Mountain West schools of incumbents beating out flashy new Power Four quarterback transfers. Brendon Lewis, a former Colorado transfer in his own right who started 10 games for the Wolfpack in 2023, held off Nebraska transfer Chubba Purdy to retain his spot atop the depth chart.
Lewis isn't the best passer — he had just 1,313 yards and two touchdowns against six interceptions last season — but he's a dynamic threat who can impact the game with his legs. He finished second among Nevada rushers last season with 495 yards and four touchdowns.
Kent State had a revolving door at quarterback last season when it went 1-11, so the hope is that new starter Devin Kargman can at least provide some stability. He beat out Tommy Ulatowski, who started three times and finished second on the team in passing in 2023.
Kargman was the first player off the bench in Kent State's season finale against Northern Illinois and had arguably the best performance of any Kent State quarterback this year, completing 16 of his 28 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
