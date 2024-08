Worcester Railers | WORCESTER RAILERS HC SIGNS PROGRESSOR ANDREI BAKANOV FOR 2024-25 SEASON

WORCESTER RAILERS HC SIGNS PROGRESSOR ANDREI BAKANOV FOR 2024-25 SEASON Railers have officially signed twelve forwards, six defenders and two goalkeepers for the upcoming season. WORCESTER, Massachusetts. The Worcester Railers Hockey Club ( @RailersHC ), proud ECHL ( @ECHL ) branch of the New York Islanders ( @NYIslanders ), And General Manager and Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed a contract with the forward Andrei Bakanov to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Bakanov, 22, joins Worcester for his third season with the Railers. Bakanov had 24 points (12G, 12A) in 62 games played for Worcester during the 2023-24 season. During the 2022-23 season, while under contract with the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds, he appeared in 35 games for Worcester, recording 11 points (4G, 7A). With Springfield in 22-23, he collected six penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 18 games played. “We're very excited to have Andrei back for his third season with us,” said head coach Bob Deraney. “He's a prototypical power forward who really started to come into his own late last year. We expect Andrei to be a player that other teams have to deal with day in and day out from day one. We expect his point production to improve exponentially this season.” Before playing professional hockey in North America, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward played two seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League from 2020-21 to 2021-22 between Kunlun Red Star and HK Sochi. With Kunlun, he recorded five points (4G, 1A) in 32 games played in 2020-21. The following season, he recorded four total points (3G, 1A) with HK Sochi, along with six penalty minutes and a -5 rating. Before playing professional hockey, the native of Moscow, Russia, played one season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20 and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League in 2018-19. “I love everything about [Worcester]”That's why I'm coming back,” Bakanov said. “It's special for me and my family. I'm very excited to come back and I'm looking forward to next season.” The Railers have officially announced 20 players as signed through the 2024-25 season, with Bakanov joining Griffin Luce, Mason Klee, Joey Cipollone, Artyom Kulakov, Matt DeMelis, Austin Heidemann, Matthew Barnaby Jr., Ryan Dickinson, Jordan Kaplan, Michael Bullion, Griffin Loughran, John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek and Anthony Repaci as the 20 signees. More announcements are expected in the coming weeks. The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19 & Sun., Oct. 20 against the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to this season’s games, exclusive events and extra perks by calling the Railers front desk at 508-365-1750 or visiting RailersHC.com . #RailersHC

