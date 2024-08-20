KOVACS ADDED TO 2024-25 STARS STAFF





The Lincoln Stars have added Ross Kovacs to their coaching staff as an assistant for the 2024-25 season. Kovacs will join head coach Rocky Russo and assistant Artt Brey on the staff, both entering their fourth seasons as guides of the Stars. “I'm very grateful for the opportunity the Lincoln Stars have given me to be their next assistant coach,” Kovacs said. “Coaching in Lincoln with everything I've heard about it is going to make it special. I'm really looking forward to helping build on the success Rocky, Nick and Artt have had in their first three seasons here.” Kovacs comes to the Stars after spending last season as an assistant with the Springfield Jr. Blues in the North American Hockey League. This will be Kovacs' second stint in the USHL after spending 2022-23 on the staff of the Madison Capitols. He also spent 2021-22 as an assistant with St. Scholastica at the D-III level. The Dicksinson, North Dakota native played three seasons at Gustavus Adolphus College at the D-II level from 2014-17. Kovacs played junior hockey with the Florida Jr. Blades of the former Empire Junior Hockey League in 2011-12 and then with the Hawkesbury Hawks of the Central Canada Hockey League for the 2012-13 season. The Stars open the season Sept. 20-21 at the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn. against the Madison Capitols and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The first two home games are Sept. 27-28 against the Green Bay Gamblers. Lincoln plays two preseason games, both against Omaha on Sept. 5 and Sept. 9. Admission to the final date at the Ice Box is free. Tickets for all home games are available now at lincolnstars.com.

