Football is ranked 20th in the D2Football.com Top 25 poll

19-08-2024 13:44:00 hrs Kristin Farris Beavers drop eight spots from 2023 final rankings in 2024 preseason poll

BEMIDJI, Minn. Bemidji State University Football has the 20andspot in the 2024 D2Football.com Preseason Top 25 poll. The Beavers finished the 2023 season ranked 12thandnationally with a 9-3 record after their third consecutive trip to the second round of the NCAA DII Playoffs. The Beavers have the second-highest ranking of the four NSIC teams in this season's poll. Ahead of the Beavers, Minnesota State University Mankato claimed the 11andspot. Just behind Bemidji State at No. 21 is Augustana University, while University of Minnesota Duluth rounded out the Top 25 list. The Beavers rose from No. 15 to No. 12 after defeating then-No. 10 Texas-Permian Basin 10-3 in the opening round of the playoffs. Central Washington, which defeated Bemidji State in the second round, went from unranked to No. 10 when it advanced to the third round before falling to Colorado School of Mines. Harding won the national championship 38-7 against Colorado School of Mines to finish as the top-ranked team. Colorado School of Mines finished No. 2 and Grand Valley State finished in the top three. Bemidji State was the top-ranked team in the NSIC, with Augustana (No. 15), Minnesota State (No. 20) and Minnesota Duluth (No. 25) all ranked in the top 25. Bemidji State went 9-3 and 8-2 in NSIC play during 2023 and won a third straight opening round NCAA Playoff game. The Beavers hosted their first-ever second round NCAA Playoff game at Chet Anderson Stadium. Bemidji State has now built a streak since 2021 with a 29-9 mark and six NCAA Playoff appearances. BSU also claimed two NSIC titles and finished in a tie for second place. Ty Cobb was named an All-American by both the Associated Press and D2CCA, while Marcus Hansen, a returning defensive lineman, was named an Associated Press All-American. Cobb also finished sixth in voting for the Gene Upshaw Award. Harding (Ark.) enters the 2024 season ranked No. 1 in the D2Football.com Preseason Top 25 Poll. The Bison went undefeated in 2023 en route to the program’s first Division II national championship. They open their defense of their title on Sept. 5 against Southern Nazarene (Okla.). Central Missouri, which lost to Harding in the second round of last year’s playoffs, is ranked No. 2. 2024 D2Football.com Preseason Top 25 Poll, August 19, 2024

20232023

RankSchoolRecordRank 1Harding15-01

2Central Missouri11-24

3Ferris State8-36

4Pittsburg State11-25

5Grand Valley State11-23

6Valdosta State12-29

7Colorado Mines14-12

8Central Washington9-410

9Kutztown12-38

10Smooth Rock12-213

11 State of Minnesota 9-320

12Lenoir-Rhyne13-27

13West Florida8-422

14Delta State10-213

15Indianapolis9-221

16UT Permian Basin10-217

17Ouachita Baptist9-2NR

18Virginia Union10-224

19Western Colorado10-216

20Bemidji State 9-312

21August11-215

22Northwest Missouri State7-4NR

23Henderson State9-323

24Charleston10-218

25Minnesota Duluth9-225 For more information on the Bemidji State Football schedule, tickets or schedules, visit BSUBeavers.com, follow the Beavers on X (@BSUBeaversFB), like them on Facebook (facebook.com/BSUBeavers) and like them on Instagram (@BSUBeaversFB). Located on the shores of Lake Bemidji, Bemidji State University sponsors 15 collegiate sports programs with NCAA Division I members for men's and women's hockey in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, while the 13 NCAA Division II programs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).

