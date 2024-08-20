Selection | Schedule | Statistics 2023

LOCK HAVEN, Pennsylvania. The Slippery Rock University hockey team is tipped to finish 10th in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division this year, the league office announced Monday during the release of its annual preseason coaches poll.

Slippery Rock is looking for a bounce-back season with a roster that features nine returnees from a year ago who have started at least 10 games and five others who have made at least 11 appearances as reserves. Offensively, SRU is bringing back 80 percent of its 2023 goal production (20 of 25).

Defending national champion Kutztown was tipped to win the conference with eight first-place votes, while reigning PSAC tournament champions East Stroudsburg and Shippensburg finished in second and third place, respectively, after the remaining two first-place votes were split.

In the rest of the poll, West Chester ranked fourth, followed by Bloomsburg, Millersville, Mansfield, Indiana (Pa.), Frostburg State and The Rock.

The PSAC is the toughest hockey conference in Division II each year. Since the 1981 season, 30 of the 34 national champions have come from the PSAC.

COACHING STAFF

The Rock's coaching staff remained intact for the fifth consecutive year as head coach Rayell Wallace returns for her fifth year as program leader with assistant coach Missy Revesz Wallace's 18 wins are the third-most of any field hockey coach in program history in their first three years leading the program (her first year at SRU in 2020 was canceled).

SENIOR CLASS

The Rock's five-athlete senior class Grace Burker , Bailee Christman , Leslie Colliver , Gianna Conti And Haley Metcalf offers SRU an experienced core that has started a total of 230 times during their university career.

Burker is entering her fourth year as Slippery Rock's starting goalie, while the senior position players have combined for 29 of the SRU's 56 goals (.518) over the past two years.

A starter since stepping on campus as a freshman in 2021, Burker has played just shy of 130:25 minutes throughout her collegiate career. Burker, who enters her senior season ranked third in program history in career saves and sixth in wins, finished 2023 with 100 saves, a 2.55 GAA and ranked second in the PSAC with 5.88 saves per game.

Conti started 12 of 17 games a season ago. In what was her second year with the program, Conti put 15 of her 17 shots on goal and finished the season as The Rock's leader in both goals (six) and points (12).

After posting 14 total points in 2022 and 11 points with four goals and three assists a year ago, Colliver enters her senior season with a chance to become the eighth athlete in program history, and just the fifth in the past 35 years, to record double-digit points totals in three consecutive seasons.

Christman has been a constant on the court for The Rock, making 50 consecutive appearances, and she’s entered 2024 without ever missing a game. Simply put, when Christman is involved in scoring plays, Slippery Rock wins. Her 11 career goals and six assists have come in 15 games, 13 of which ultimately resulted in SRU victories.

After a two-goal, two-assist season in 2023, Christman becomes the only athlete in program history to record multiple goals and assists in a season for at least three consecutive years, joining Colliver, Gabrielle Malishchak (2009-12), Courtney Page (2017-19) and Kayla Ulrich (2017-19).

Rounding out The Rock’s senior class is Metcalf, who has started 29 of her 30 games played over the past two years. Last season, she started 13 straight games before missing the final four games of the year. Metcalf’s five assists over the past three years represent the third-highest total of any active member of the roster.

RETURNING JUNIORS

Megan Rude And Sammy Grace are the only returning juniors for The Rock. Rude, who scored one goal as a defender last year, has yet to miss a game for SRU, starting 32 of her 34 appearances so far. Graci has been a reserve in nine of her 12 appearances in 2023.

RETURNING SOMEONE

With a year of college experience under their belts, eight members of The Rock's 2023 recruiting class return after relying heavily on them as freshmen last season.

The trio of Hilary Hoffman , Paige Shannon And Madison Shomo appeared in all 17 games as a rookie.

Hoffman started every game and collected 10 points on four goals and two assists, in addition to posting a team-best 22 shots on goal. Shannon finished her inaugural campaign with The Rock with 14 consecutive starts, while Shomo started 12 games and scored two goals, both in a win at Mercyhurst.

Lucy Hutchinson (16), Lacey Berghorn (12), Julia Boettler (12) and Haylie Sucharski (11) all achieved double figures in their first years.

Lea Riegling spent her rookie season as The Rock's backup goalie behind Burker. She made her collegiate debut in SRU's 9-0 win over Roberts Wesleyan, playing the entire second half without allowing a shot.

NEWCOMERS 2024

The Rock's 2024 recruiting class features nine athletes, including seven true freshmen and two transfers.

Their debut at university level in 2024 will be: Riley Cloude (Fallston, Maryland), Payton Kane (Palmyra, Pennsylvania), Rose Mikulak (Honesdale, Pennsylvania), Emily Newton (Great Meadows, New Jersey), Pyramid coral (Huntington Beach, California), Feli Stockler (Munich, Germany) and Grace Williams (Thurmont, Maryland).

In addition to SRU's rookie class, Wallace also brought in a few athletes with college experience in Christina Clymer And Hazara Sandhu .

Clymer comes to The Rock after beginning her career at Division I Ball State University, while Sandhu arrives at SRU from York University (Toronto). Both Clymer and Sandhu have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

THE PROGRAM

The Rock's 2024 schedule consists of seven non-conference games and a nine-game PSAC gauntlet. In preparation for the daunting regular season schedule, Slippery Rock will open the year with five straight non-conference games.

The 2024 season officially kicks off on September 5 on the first permitted competitive date, as SRU hosts Frostburg State at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Following their season opener, the Rock will play three consecutive road games at Adelphi (Sept. 15), Pace (Sept. 16) and Shippensburg (Sept. 21) before returning home to host Newberry (Sept. 22).

Slippery Rock's PSAC schedule includes home games against IUP (Oct. 1), East Stroudsburg (Oct. 13), Shippensburg (Oct. 19) and Kutztown (Oct. 25). Conversely, the Rock will travel for league games against West Chester (Sept. 28), Millersville (Oct. 4), Frostburg State (Oct. 8), Mansfield (Oct. 15) and Bloomsburg (Nov. 1).

In addition to SRU's PSAC schedule, two non-league games remain on the schedule: home on Oct. 23 against D'Youville and away on Oct. 25 at newly formed Division 1 institution Mercyhurst, where Slippery Rock has won four straight games since 2019.

A comprehensive overview of Slippery Rock's 2024 schedule, roster and coaching staff can be found via the corresponding links at the top of the page.

2024 PSAC Preseason Coaches' Poll

Votes for the first place in brackets

1) Kutztown (8)

2) East Stroudsburg (1)

3) Shipsburg (1)

4) West Chester

5) Bloomsburg

6) Millersville

7) Mansfield

8) Indiana (Pa.)

9) Frostburg State

10) Smooth rock

