Grounds – Matches – Cricket Ireland

May 22, 2010 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Three 2010 Southampton Community v Fareham and Crofton Second XI June 5, 2010 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Three 2010 Southampton Community v St Cross Symondians Third XI June 19, 2010 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Three 2010 Southampton Community v Hamble Aerostructures Sports and Social Club 03 July 2010 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Three 2010 Southampton Community v Longparish July 17, 2010 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Three 2010 Southampton Community v Basingstoke and North Hants third XI July 31, 2010 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Three 2010 Southampton Community v Steep Aug 14, 2010 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Three 2010 Southampton Community v Andover Third XI Aug 28, 2010 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Three 2010 Southampton Community v Wellow and Plaitford May 7, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division One South 2011 Southampton Community Second XI v Langley Manor Second XI May 21, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division One South 2011 Southampton Community Second XI v Fawley Second XI June 4, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division One South 2011 Southampton Community Second XI v Hyde June 11, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division One South 2011 Southampton Community Second XI v Bishop's Waltham Second XI June 25, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division One South 2011 Southampton Community Second XI v Ryde Second XI July 16, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division One South 2011 Southampton Community Second XI v Curdridge July 30, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division One South 2011 Southampton Community Second XI v Whiteparish August 20, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division One South 2011 Southampton Community Second XI v Trojans Second XI May 7, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Two 2011 Southampton Community v Ventnor Second XI May 21, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Two 2011 Southampton Community v Portsmouth Second XI June 4, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Two 2011 Southampton Community v Hungerford June 11, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Two 2011 Southampton Community v Old Basing June 25, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Two 2011 Southampton Community v Flamingo July 16, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Two 2011 Southampton Community v Sarisbury Athletic Second XI July 30, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Two 2011 Southampton Community v Mudeford August 20, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League County Division Two 2011 Southampton Community v Rowledge Second XI May 21, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2011 Southampton Community Third XI v Portsmouth Post Office June 4, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2011 Southampton Community Third XI v Farehaven June 18, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2011 Southampton Community Third XI v Portsmouth Third XI 02 July 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2011 Southampton Community Third XI v Gosport Borough Third XI July 16, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2011 Southampton Community Third XI v Denmead July 30, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2011 Southampton Community Third XI v Burridge Third XI Aug 13, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2011 Southampton Community Third XI v Fair Oak Fourth XI Aug 27, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2011 Southampton Community Third XI v Peartree May 7, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2011 Riverside v Ampfield Crusaders Second XI May 14, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2011 Riverside vs RAM May 28, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2011 Riverside v Burridge Fourth XI June 11, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2011 Riverside v Totton and Eling Fourth XI June 25, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2011 Riverside v Cadnam Third XI July 9, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2011 Riverside v GE Hamble Third XI July 23, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2011 Riverside v Clayhill Dragon Hunters 06 Aug 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2011 Riverside v British Transport Club (Southampton) August 20, 2011 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2011 Riverside v North Baddesley and Knightwood Second XI May 19, 2012 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2012 Riverside v Swan Green Second XI June 2, 2012 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2012 Riverside v Compton and Chandlers Ford Fourth XI June 16, 2012 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2012 Riverside v Colden Common Second XI July 7, 2012 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2012 Riverside at Hedge End July 14, 2012 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2012 Riverside v Clayhill Dragon Hunters July 28, 2012 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2012 Riverside v Cadnam Third XI Aug 11, 2012 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Four Central 2012 Riverside v Bishop's Waltham Third XI June 15, 1978 Romsey Advertiser Knock Out 1978 Second round Millbrook and Maybush vs Calmore Sports June 19, 1979 Hector Young Knock Out Competition 1979 Second round Calmore Sports vs Hamble July 3, 1960 Other matches in England 1960 Bitterne vs Calmore Sports August 23, 1964 Other matches in England 1964 Bitterne vs Calmore Sports June 7, 1969 Other matches in England 1969 NALGO v Calmore Sports Second XI May 8, 1973 Southampton Evening League 1973 Calmore Sports vs Dibbens May 15, 1973 Southampton Evening League 1973 Calmore Sports v Southern Electricity May 22, 1973 Southampton Evening League 1973 Calmore Sports v Ordnance Survey May 13, 1978 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1978 Saint George's Guild v Road Sea May 27, 1978 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1978 St George's Guild vs Twyford June 10, 1978 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1978 Saint George's Guild against Sparsholt June 24, 1978 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1978 St George's Guild v Compton and Shawford Second XI July 8, 1978 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1978 St George's Guild v Hyde Ramblers Third XI July 22, 1978 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1978 St George's Guild v Wellow and Plaitford 05 Aug 1978 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1978 St George's Guild v Calmore Sports Second XI August 19, 1978 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1978 St George's Guild v Old Tauntonians Third XI May 11, 2013 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South West 2013 Riverside vs Camelot May 25, 2013 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South West 2013 Riverside v Sway Third XI June 15, 2013 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South West 2013 Riverside v Parley Third XI June 29, 2013 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South West 2013 Riverside v Vosper Thornycroft Second XI July 20, 2013 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South West 2013 Riverside v BAE Systems Aug 10, 2013 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South West 2013 Riverside v Brockenhurst Second XI Aug 24, 2013 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South West 2013 Riverside v Paultons Third XI May 5, 1979 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1979 St George's Guild v Steeple Langford May 19, 1979 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1979 St George's Guild v Hursley Park Second XI June 2, 1979 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1979 Guild of St. George against Camp Porton June 16, 1979 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1979 St George's Guild v Ford Sports June 30, 1979 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1979 St George's Guild v Southampton Travellers July 14, 1979 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1979 Saint George's Guild vs. Maybush July 28, 1979 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1979 St George's Guild vs Littleton August 11, 1979 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1979 St George's Guild v Michelmersh and Timsbury August 25, 1979 Hampshire Cricket League South West Division Two 1979 St George's Guild v Worthies Sports May 24, 2014 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2014 Riverside v Denmead Second XI July 19, 2014 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2014 Riverside v Purbrook Third XI 02 Aug 2014 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2014 Riverside v Gosport Borough Fourth XI June 7, 2014 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2014 Riverside v Portsmouth Third XI June 21, 2014 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2014 Riverside v Fareham and Crofton Third XI July 5, 2014 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2014 Riverside v Bishop's Waltham Third XI Aug 16, 2014 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2014 Riverside vs Bosham Aug 30, 2014 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2014 Riverside v Burridge Third XI June 6, 2015 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2015 Riverside vs Curdridge June 20, 2015 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2015 Riverside v Burridge Fourth XI July 11, 2015 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2015 Riverside v Denmead Second XI July 18, 2015 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2015 Riverside v Purbrook Third XI 01 Aug 2015 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2015 Riverside v Fareham and Crofton Third XI Aug 15, 2015 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2015 Riverside v Portsmouth Third XI Aug 29, 2015 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South East 2015 Riverside v Old Netley and Highfield Fourth XI May 7, 2016 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South 2016 Riverside v Langley Manor Fourth XI May 21, 2016 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South 2016 Riverside vs Curdridge June 4, 2016 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South 2016 Riverside v Denmead Second XI June 25, 2016 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South 2016 Riverside v Ventnor Third XI July 16, 2016 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South 2016 Riverside v Solent Rangers Second XI July 30, 2016 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South 2016 Riverside v Trojans Third XI Aug 13, 2016 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South 2016 Riverside v Railway Triangle Second XI Aug 20, 2016 Hampshire Cricket League Regional Division Three South 2016 Riverside v Locks Heath Third XI

