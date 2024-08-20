'A total failure': Hockey world reacts to St. Louis acquisition of Broberg and Holloway from Edmonton Oilers

Article Contents Two weeks ago, two things seemed unthinkable. First, that Philip Broberg would make $4.6 million and Dylan Holloway $2.3 million this season. Second, that the Edmonton Oilers would only receive a modest second- and third-round draft pick for trading Broberg and Holloway. But both deals have come to fruition, with the Blues also apparently bringing in a fifth-round draft prospect, Paul Fischer, and an additional third-round pick (though the trades were said to be a separate deal by both teams, with the Oilers waiving future consideration).

Article Contents The big move was announced last night when Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoffs, one of the NHL’s best insiders, said he wouldn’t be surprised if Holloway and Broberg became Blues. It was confirmed Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. by Ryan Rishaug of TSN: Expect Broberg and Holloway to become St. Louis Blues today. The Oilers will not match the offer sheets. Since July 1, the Oilers have parted ways with three of their top seven defensemen from the 2024 playoffs: Vincent Desharnais, Cody Ceci and Philip Broberg. They've lost three of their fastest, youngest and most skilled players: Ryan McLeod, Dylan Holloway and Broberg. The St. Louis Blues put the Oilers between a proverbial rock and a hard place at this point. Offer sheets are rare in the NHL, but as former NHL GM Brian Lawton said this week on Oilers Now, You can't be surprised when it happens. As a team manager you are asked to look behind every tree for danger and to consider it. Oilers GM Ken Holland was advised to sign Holloway and Broberg last winter, but was unable to complete either deal. Hockey boss Jeff Jackson spent well over the salary cap this summer, leaving Edmonton with little cap space.

Article Contents The episode is a major blow to the franchise and a failure of the Oilers' management. This past week, Jackson and new GM Stan Bowman have made a clear effort to create cap space, but they have fallen short, possibly due to the murky Evander Kane situation. Will Kane go on Long Term Injured Reserve or not? The one silver lining? The Oilers have been pushing hard to sign players to discounted contracts to give the group a better shot at winning the Stanley Cup. Trading Broberg or Holloway would have thrown a wrench into that and potentially made it harder for others to buy into the plan, a crucial calculation with contract negotiations for Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid looming. When the reality of Broberg and Holloway's departures became clear on Tuesday, the hockey world and Oil Country reacted as follows: St. Louis hockey commentator Andy Strickland

Sources indicated last night that the Oilers would not match either of the offers made to Broberg and Holloway. The idea of ​​an offer sheet is to get the player, not to screw the other team. It appears the St. Louis Blues are getting what they set out to do. If so, St. Louis' talent pool of 25-and-under players is rich. The Blues' top 4D-men now consist of Parayko, Broberg, Faulk, Leddy. Parayko and Leddy were a strong pair last season, but the option is there to move Broberg next to Parayko.

Article Contents Former NHL player Jordan Schmaltz

With the weekend acquisitions I think it gives the Oilers flexibility with roster moves. Ty Emberson only played two years for Kris Knoblauch in Hartford (AHL) and has developed into what most would consider at least a 3rd pair defenseman. I don't think he has the ceiling that Broberg might have, whether Broberg gets there depends on a lot of factors, but Emberson is a serviceable D-Man and a good young pro who is in a similar stage of his career as PB. Upfront Vasili Podkolzin is in a very similar stage to Dylan Hollywood. Fringe NHLers so far. Former first round picks trying to find their way in the National League. Is it a gamble to roll the dice and not get both guys or 1 of 2 or even 2 of 2? Yeah, but that's sports and so far you're not losing any sleep over either player. Rishaug from TSN

By matching, the Oilers would have really boxed themselves in with the salary cap. Letting them go will hurt because they are good players, but this was a well calculated move by the Blues. The Oilers decided to preserve flexibility and options instead of matching. Big contracts coming soon.

Article Contents Ottawa Citizien hockey writer Bruce Garrioch

Blues 2-year offer was brilliant. Year 2 makes 2025-26 nearly impossible for Edmonton to field a competitive team with Bouchard and Draisaitl on new contracts. #NHL Oilers fan TJ @PotratzHockey

So why the hell did we free up cap space??? This is a total failure in so many ways Oilers fan Schrods @The_Schroeds

Oilers losing battle/winning war. Can't have a culture of leaders leaving money on the table to win and young players putting money before the team. Don't blame Broberg and Holloway, good business decision for them. Oilers taking a strong stance on team first culture, getting picks + cap Oilers fan PDOKing @Kinger999

I think Phillip Broberg got the bag and signed the biggest contract of his life. I think Dylan Holloway made a little more money and cost himself the bag but also signed the biggest contract of his life. Oilers would be wise to let both walk if the reports are true. Oilers fan Shannon Baerwald @ShannonBaerwald

From brilliant masterclass in July to utter incompetence in August. The Bowman era doesn't impress me at all. I hope they have a plan to flip the pick(s) for a 2nd RHD because they just lost a top 4 dman for a 2nd round pick but at least they got a 3rd pairing dman for Ceci. Leaving two 1st round assets (with Broberg having top 4 potential) for a 2nd and 3rd is terrible asset management. Better to have a legit 2nd RHD by the start of the season.

Article Contents Oilers fan Karman Gill

This messy D-core will definitely give us the cup St. Louis hockey writer for The Athletic Jeremy Rutherford

Doug Armstrong's proactive move with the offers has paid off. Oilers fan Avi Goldberg

The Oilers management has come across as less than tough, disinterested or even professional over the past seven days by not saying a single word to the fans or the hockey world about the offers accepted by Broberg & Holloway. Ryan Rishaug of TSN @TSNRyanRishaug

Expect Broberg and Holloway to become St. Louis Blues today. Oilers will not match offer sheets. Strickland of St. Louis

The St. Louis Blues were one of three #NHL teams interested in signing Philip Broberg to a tender offer. The Oilers' original offer to Phillip Broberg was a 2-year deal with an AAV of $1.1 million. The offer on the table from Edmonton to Dylan Holloway was reportedly a 3-year, $1.050 million deal. Sportsnet hockey columnist Mark Spector @SportsnetSpec

So, cap space is king for the Oilers? If they let their youngest fwd and Dman walk as is now expected, they will simply surround the core with a liquid selection of short-term veterans willing to chase Cups at 97 and 29. Flexibility at the deadline is worth more than development. Fascinating approach.

Article Contents Hockey contracts website PuckPedia @PuckPedia

With the Oilers not dealing with Broberg/Holloway, they have $946K Projected Cap Space for 21 healthy + Kane. With no moves, this could fit the $4.4M annual cap hit at the deadline. Or, they could field a roster including Savoie who is $59K under the cap, put Kane on LTIR, and be able to exceed the cap by $5.066M while Kane is out. However, they would not accrue any cap space and when they later exit LTIR, they would start with 0 accrued space. Sportnets Spector

Lots of salary space in March and to sign Draisaitl/Bouchard Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman

I think one thing is key here: Edmonton wants to add flexibility during the season. Edmonton Journal hockey writer Jim Matheson

With the Oilers waiving Broberg and Holloway for second- and third-round picks in June 2019, the biggest question is who Nurse's defensive partner will be. Athletics Dom Luszczyszyn

I'd rather bet on Holloway than Broberg.

I can imagine Broberg could handle a top four role, but I think there's a reason why he's been left out of the starting lineup so often and is so sheltered when he plays.

