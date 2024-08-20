Why Flyers Should Trade for Promising Rising Star Goalie





Instead of another round of Alexei Kolosov reports suggesting a 2024-25 return is unlikely, the Philadelphia Flyers are presented with another potential trade option in the form of disgruntled Nashville Predators goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. According to a report from former NHL goalie and current NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Askarov, 22, has requested a trade from the Predators and has informed the organization that he will not be reporting to the AHL to play for the Milwaukee Admirals. Askarov was selected 11th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and has spent the past two seasons in Milwaukee, winning 56 games, posting a .911 save percentage and keeping nine clean sheets during his time in the minor leagues. Askarov's decision came in the weeks following Nashville's bold move to give current starter Juuse Saros a lucrative eight-year contract extension, keeping the Finn in Music City until he's 38. From the Flyers’ perspective, the uncertainty surrounding Kolosov leaves a large age gap in the goalie pipeline. Sam Ersson turns 25 on Oct. 19, the start of the 2024-25 regular season, and his new backup, Ivan Fedotov, turns 28 on Nov. 28. The other two goalies behind them are Egor Zavragin, 18, and Carson Bjarnason, 19. While there's obviously a reason the Predators decided to shower Saros with cash rather than move him and let Askarov take over, winning in sports (not just hockey) is all about taking risks. The Flyers would likely have to part with either Ersson or Fedotov as part of a bid for Askarov in Nashville. It won’t be Fedotov, though, given his inexperience and the lengths he went to to personally engineer his move to Philadelphia at the end of last season. Askarov, too, has yet to prove his worth, but his talent alone suggests there's a good chance he's at least as good as Ersson or Fedotov, with the potential to develop into one of the NHL's best goaltenders over time. Flyers fans will also remember the time, long ago, when the organization decided to part ways with Stanley Cup champion and two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky early in his career, simply because they had managed to sign Ilya Bryzgalov to a huge contract, which is still being paid in a buyout to this day. Whether it’s Askarov or another young goalie, even Kolosov, the Flyers can’t afford to take risks and build the most talented team possible. Whether they test the tires and determine that Askarov isn’t the right player for them is another story. It’s also worth noting that the Flyers have three first-round picks and three second-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. It wouldn’t make sense to use them all and have a bunch of top prospects who are all exactly the same age. For contractual reasons going forward, there has to be some variation. When you’re rebuilding from scratch and experiencing setbacks with top prospects like Kolosov and Cutter Gauthier, you have to be creative in finding other ways to close the talent gap, especially with Matvei Michkov playing for the Flyers and burning up his ELC. For this reason, Askarov should be on the Flyers’ radar, even if it means making some tough decisions in negotiations for potential opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phillyhockeynow.com/2024/08/19/philadelphia-flyers-trade-yaroslav-askarov-nashville-predators/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos