This is what college football conferences will look like in 2024 after changes – NBC Los Angeles





The 2024 American football season is upon us and there is a lot of confusion across the country regarding the different conferences. Conference realignment has shaken up college sports in recent years and will come to a head during the upcoming football season. Los Angeles News 24/7: Watch NBC4 Free Wherever You Are The Big Ten consists of 18 teams and has programs from coast to coast. The SEC has expanded from the Southeast to the Southwest, with Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference this fall. The ACC and Big 12 have also undergone changes, while the Pac-12 has effectively become a Pac-2. In total, there are 131 FBS Division I-AA schools spread across 10 conferences, along with three independent programs. All 134 teams will be trying to earn a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, which begins in December. Get the best local stories in Southern California delivered to your inbox every morningSign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. Before the American football season starts, here's a look at which teams are in which conferences. When does the 2024 college football season start? Week 0 schedule and preview

Georgia No. 1 in AP Top 25 for the season as SEC and Big Ten flex their muscles

American Athletic Conference Army

Charlotte

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic Ocean

Memphis

Navy

North Texas

Rice

South Florida

Temple

Tulane

Tulsa

UAB

UTSA ACC Boston College

California

Clemson

Duke

State of Florida

Georgia technology

Louisville

Miami (Florida)

NC stands

North Carolina

Pittsburgh

SMU

Stanford

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Technology

Awake Forest Big 12 Arizona

State of Arizona

BYE

Bay

Cincinnati

Colorado

Houston

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

State of Oklahoma

TCU

Texan technology

UCF

Utah

West Virginia Big Ten Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

State of Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

State of Ohio

Oregon

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

UCLA

USC

Washington

Wisconsin US Conference Florida International

State of Jacksonville

State of Kennesaw

Freedom

Louisiana Technology

Middle Tennessee

State of New Mexico

Sam Houston

UTEP

Western Kentucky FBS Independents Our Lady

UConn

UMass Central American Akron

Ball is standing

Bowling Green

Buffalo

Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Kent stands

Miami (Ohio)

Northern Illinois

Ohio

Toledo

West Michigan Mountain West Air Force

Boise State

State of Colorado

State of Fresno

Hawaii

Nevada

New Mexico

State of San Diego

State of San Jose

UNLV

State of Utah

Wyoming Pac-12 Oregon State

Washington State SEC Alabama

Arkansas

Chestnut brown

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

State of Mississippi

Missouri

Oklahoma

Be ma'am

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt Sun Belt Sun Belt – East Appalachians state

Coast Carolina

Southern Georgia

State of Georgia

James Madison

Marshall

Old Dominion Sun Belt – West State of Arkansas

Louisiana

South Alabama

Southern Miss

State of Texas

Troy

UL Monroe

