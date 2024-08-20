Sports
This is what college football conferences will look like in 2024 after changes – NBC Los Angeles
The 2024 American football season is upon us and there is a lot of confusion across the country regarding the different conferences.
Conference realignment has shaken up college sports in recent years and will come to a head during the upcoming football season.
The Big Ten consists of 18 teams and has programs from coast to coast. The SEC has expanded from the Southeast to the Southwest, with Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference this fall. The ACC and Big 12 have also undergone changes, while the Pac-12 has effectively become a Pac-2.
In total, there are 131 FBS Division I-AA schools spread across 10 conferences, along with three independent programs. All 134 teams will be trying to earn a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, which begins in December.
Before the American football season starts, here's a look at which teams are in which conferences.
American Athletic Conference
- Army
- Charlotte
- East Carolina
- Florida Atlantic Ocean
- Memphis
- Navy
- North Texas
- Rice
- South Florida
- Temple
- Tulane
- Tulsa
- UAB
- UTSA
ACC
- Boston College
- California
- Clemson
- Duke
- State of Florida
- Georgia technology
- Louisville
- Miami (Florida)
- NC stands
- North Carolina
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Stanford
- Syracuse
- Virginia
- Virginia Technology
- Awake Forest
Big 12
- Arizona
- State of Arizona
- BYE
- Bay
- Cincinnati
- Colorado
- Houston
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- State of Oklahoma
- TCU
- Texan technology
- UCF
- Utah
- West Virginia
Big Ten
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Michigan
- State of Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- State of Ohio
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- UCLA
- USC
- Washington
- Wisconsin
US Conference
- Florida International
- State of Jacksonville
- State of Kennesaw
- Freedom
- Louisiana Technology
- Middle Tennessee
- State of New Mexico
- Sam Houston
- UTEP
- Western Kentucky
FBS Independents
- Our Lady
- UConn
- UMass
Central American
- Akron
- Ball is standing
- Bowling Green
- Buffalo
- Central Michigan
- Eastern Michigan
- Kent stands
- Miami (Ohio)
- Northern Illinois
- Ohio
- Toledo
- West Michigan
Mountain West
- Air Force
- Boise State
- State of Colorado
- State of Fresno
- Hawaii
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- State of San Diego
- State of San Jose
- UNLV
- State of Utah
- Wyoming
Pac-12
- Oregon State
- Washington State
SEC
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Chestnut brown
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- LSU
- State of Mississippi
- Missouri
- Oklahoma
- Be ma'am
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
Sun Belt
Sun Belt – East
- Appalachians state
- Coast Carolina
- Southern Georgia
- State of Georgia
- James Madison
- Marshall
- Old Dominion
Sun Belt – West
- State of Arkansas
- Louisiana
- South Alabama
- Southern Miss
- State of Texas
- Troy
- UL Monroe
|
