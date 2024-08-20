Penguins hire MLB analytics guru, new coach, promote Spezza and Kessel





The Pittsburgh Penguins have significantly expanded their hockey team with nine new hires, including an analytics guru who helped the Tampa Bay Rays, a new head coach and promoted assistant general manager Jason Spezza. The steps were announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon. Notably, the team has hired Jonathan Erlichman as the new vice president of hockey research, development and strategy. He spent 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, most recently as vice president of process and analytics. According to the Penguins, Erlichman’s primary responsibilities include high-impact projects and conducting research related to player well-being. Erlichman also served as Tampa Bay's process and analytics coach (2019-23) and its director of analytics (2016-19). At the Penguins, he will lead the team's research and development strategy, including data and analytics. This summer, an experienced athletics coach Chris Stewart retired after 29 years with the team. On Monday, the Penguins also filled Stewart's vacancy by hiring Kevin Elliott. Elliott, 58, spent the last three years with Hockey Canada coaching the U-20 National Junior Team, the Mens Under-18 and Under-17 teams, multiple World Championship teams and the 2022 Olympic Games. He also spent 17 years coaching the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL, his tenure interrupted by a year with the Florida Panthers. The other major hire was Lucas Malloy as the new manager of hockey operations. Malloy worked at Fenway Sports Group as a special assistant to former deputy governor Dave Beeston. Malloy was part of the search team that hired Penguins president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas and Craig Breslow as the Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer. Penguins Promotions Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza and Special Assistant Amanda Kessel were promoted Monday. Spezza officially became the general manager of the Penguins' AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Kessel becomes manager of minor league operations and assistant GM of the WBS Penguins. In addition to assisting Spezza, she will oversee the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Rent Penguins Jonathan Erlichman – Vice President, Hockey Research, Development and Strategy

