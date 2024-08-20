College football week 0 best bets and predictions plus some forward looking bets





Say goodbye to the off-season. Say goodbye to sifting through transfers, injuries, and fall camp notes. There are real college football games being played this weekend. And while there are only two FBS vs. FBS games, one of which is being played in Ireland, they are real and I couldn’t be more excited. Real games means there are games to bet on and while the week 0/1 markets have been trending higher for a while now, my college football projection model still thinks there’s some value on the board. And depending on how things play out later in the week, I may add a play to the game across the pond, so stay tuned. With only a few games this week, I’m also including some game of the year lines. For those who don’t know, some bookmakers offer markets on the biggest games of the year well in advance. I think there are quite a few worth trying, so I’ll go into those below. All bets are to win one unit on favourites and risk one unit on underdogs unless otherwise stated. I will also post a worst price to bet on, which is the last number I would bet on before the match no longer has enough value to place a bet on. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me in the comments or on X/Twitter (@amock419). Week 0 best guess SMU at Nevada under 57.5 (-110) My model rates this as too high a field goal and a big part of that is that Nevada is rated as one of the bottom five offenses in college football. Nevada’s offense doesn’t project well and points will be hard to come by. As for SMU, the Mustangs tended to slow down late last season. Since they’re more than a three-touchdown favorite, I don’t expect them to play with that much speed here. I haven’t forgotten the two-minute warning and I’ve done my best to adjust my scoring environment to pick up on the change, but in an expected blowout I don’t expect it to matter much here. Worst price to bet on: Under 57 (-110) Score projections week 0 GALLING DEEPER The Athletic 134: Ranking Every Team From No. 1 Ohio State to No. 134 Kennesaw State Best bets on forward looking lines Iowa State moneyline (+116) at Iowa I won't believe it until I see it when it comes to the improvement of Iowa's offense. Reports out of fall camp haven't been super favorable for their offense, and while the defense, again, will be top-notch, you can't trust a team with an offense this bad. Iowa had one of the luckiest seasons in history last year, and I think a regression is coming. Oklahoma +8.5 (-110) vs. Texas This is a steep price to pay for a team that lost elite talent at wide receiver and on the interior defensive line. Quinn Ewers is good, but I’m not sure he’s great, and I have too many questions about Texas’ return to production to pay more than a touchdown and two-point conversion in the Red River Showdown. Penn State +3.5 (-102) vs. Ohio State I'm not sure if this is the year that Penn State finally beats Ohio State, but they've shown that they can keep things interesting against the Buckeyes (Ohio State has won 11 of the last 12 games in the series, but six of the last 10 have been decided by single digits). I think Penn State has upgraded at both coordinator positions, and if there weren't questions along the offensive line, I think this would be a real coin toss. Given the current state of the teams, I don't think Penn State should get anything more than a field goal for a low price! in Beaver Stadium. (Photo of Preston Stone: Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

