Field Hockey Second in NJAC Preseason Poll





NJAC Preseason Poll PITMAN, NJ The TCNJ field hockey team finished second in the NJAC preseason poll released by the league office Tuesday morning. The Lions received three first-place votes from conference head coaches, one behind reigning champion Rowan. Montclair State was tabbed as a dark horse, finishing third, followed by Stockton, Kean, Ramapo and William Paterson. TCNJ has won two consecutive NJAC championships, but is still looking for its first conference title since 2019. With two all-American midfielders back in the fold, that task seems very realistic. Seniors Rayhanah Ahmed And Claire Engebreth They both won major conference awards last year, with Ahmed earning NJAC Offensive Player of the Year honors and Engebreth earning NJAC Midfielder of the Year honors. Ahmed, a first-team All-American, led the Lions in scoring among the league’s top five in goals (11), assists (11) and points (33) a year ago, while Engebreth combined for five goals and six assists en route to third-team All-America status. Taylor Wielechowski And Emily Dvorski are back to anchor the defense after all-region seasons. Wielechowski, the NJAC Rookie of the Year, led the pride with four defensive saves while Dvorsky sat right behind Ahmed and Wielechowski for the team lead in minutes played while scoring three times on penalty strokes. Beautiful DiNardo And Emma Jordan each game started a year ago, and Isabel Maher missed only one start as a rookie. Brigitte Racey returns in 2023 after starting 13 games as goalkeeper. The Lions open the season on September 1 with an away game at Catholic, before welcoming DeSales to the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex for a home game on September 6.

