When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh live in India? | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Bangladesh's preparations for the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan have been severely disrupted by the political unrest that has engulfed the country. The team's foreign coaches were confined to their homes, strictly adhering to advisories from their respective embassies, while widespread protests prevented the team from coming together for training sessions.

The composition of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is also uncertain after President Nazmul Hassan left the country over his ties to deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Despite the political upheaval, star all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan who was a member of parliament on behalf of Hasina's party, has been given permission by the interim government to participate in the Pakistan series.

“Due to the situation, it was not possible to train,” spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed told reporters.

The Pakistan Cricket Board offered the visiting team some relief by inviting them to arrive four days early to compensate for their lack of preparation.

A second team from Bangladesh, with six players from the national team, has been taking part in practice matches in Islamabad since August 10.

Bangladesh's challenges grow even greater as they face in-form opening match Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been sidelined for the first Test due to a groin injury, although senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is expected to recover from a finger injury in time for the match.

Bangladesh will be determined to break their winless streak against Pakistan after suffering defeats in 12 of the 13 Tests between the two countries, with just one draw. The two-match Test series is part of the third cycle of the World Test Championship Pakistan is currently ranked sixth in the nine-team rankings, while Bangladesh is ranked eighth.

The second Test match, originally scheduled to be held in Karachi, has been shifted to Rawalpindi due to ongoing construction work at the Karachi stadium. The match will kick off on 30 August.

After a 3-0 defeat in Australia earlier this year, Pakistan have signed the former Australian paceman Jason Gillespie as their Test coach and hired Adelaide groundsman Damien Hough to improve the quality of their pitches. Pakistan are expected to deploy an all-pace attack for the first Test, a strategy they last used against Sri Lanka at the same venue five years ago.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will rely heavily on their spin trio of Shakib Al Hasan (237 wickets), Taijul Islam (195 wickets) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (164 wickets).

Pakistani captain Shan Masood rejected the claim that the Bangladesh team was under-prepared, saying: “You expect all international Test teams to go into a series well-prepared and try to play their best cricket.”

Masood also expressed optimism about the potential progress Pakistan can make under the guidance of their new coaching staff. He said: “We are looking forward to seeing how they (the coaches) help us become better people, better cricketers and most importantly, to be among the best teams in the world.”

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live streaming details

When will the first test match between PAK and BAN be played?

The first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from Wednesday, August 21 to 25.

Where will the first test match between PAK and BAN be played?

The first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

First PAK vs BAN livestream in India?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test live streaming will not take place in India.

On which TV channel in India is the first test broadcast of PAK vs BAN?

The upcoming Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be telecast on any television channel. Indian viewers will not be able to watch the live telecast of the first Test match between the two countries on their television sets as no broadcaster has the rights to telecast the series.

Cricket fans in India need not worry about missing out on the excitement of the match, despite the lack of a television broadcast deal. Live scores and comprehensive coverage of the match are available on TimesofIndia.com, keeping fans updated with every ball bowled and run scored.

