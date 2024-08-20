Ranking the Top 5 College Football Quarterbacks in 2024

Michael Cohen Writer of American football and college basketball RJ Young FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

College football season is here. The 2024 season will be unprecedented as so many new implementations will be introduced this year.

For the first time, 12 teams will compete in the College Football Playoff, the Big 12 and Big Ten will each get four new teams, and 31 FBS head coaches will make their debuts with new programs.

With such a historic season looming, the experts at FOX Sports college football Michael Cohen And RJ Young They each ranked their top five quarterbacks preparing for the 2024 season.

Best College Football Quarterbacks of 2024

Michael Cohen:

1. Carson Beck, Georgia

As a freshman starter, Beck led the SEC and finished third nationally in passing yards with 3,941. He posted an outstanding touchdown-to-interception ratio of 28-6 and was charged with fewer turnover-worthy plays (11), according to Pro Football Focus, than all but four Power 5 signal-callers: Bo Nix (five), Quinn Ewers (eight), Shedeur Sanders (nine) and Drake Maye (10). He’s a Heisman Trophy favorite for a reason and the driving force behind Georgia landing the No. 1 seed in both preseason polls.

2. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

No quarterback in college football can match Gabriel’s production heading into the 2024 campaign. He leads the nation in career starts (49), wins (33), passing yards (14,865) and passing touchdowns (125) after standout performances for UCF and Oklahoma. Now he joins another high-powered offense that helped Nix throw for 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns last season under coordinator Will Stein. It should be a perfect fit.

3. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Nine Power 5 quarterbacks were pressured on at least 150 dropbacks last season. Seven of those players threw at least eight interceptions. The others? Eventual No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of USC (five) and Sanders (three). It was remarkable what Sanders did behind one of the worst offensive lines in college football, a group that allowed more sacks (56) than all but one FBS school. That Sanders broke a school record by throwing for 3,230 yards speaks volumes to his incredible individual ability.

4. Quinn Ewers, Texas

The former No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle had the best season of his career last fall while leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. Ewers was named second-team All-Big 12 after finishing ninth among Power 5 quarterbacks in passing yards (3,479) and posting 27 total touchdowns (22 passing, five rushing). He should be one of the most productive signal-callers in the country in 2024 despite significant roster turnover at the skill positions.

5. Jaxson Dart, Be ma'am

A year ago, Dart was one of four FBS players to score at least 30 touchdowns with five or fewer turnovers. He proved himself a legitimate threat through the air (3,364 yards with 23 touchdowns) and on the ground (391 rushing yards with eight scores) for a unit that ranked among the top 16 in the country in total offense, scoring offense and first downs per game. Portal reinforcements along the offensive line and at the skill positions should keep the Rebels in the CFP hunt.

RJ Jong:

1. Quinn Ewers, Texas

In 2023, Ewers completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to Texas' first conference title since 2009 and first CFP appearance. Just imagine how good he'd be if he could go an entire year injury-free.

2. Carson Beck, Georgia

Beck completed 72 percent of his passes for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023. He’s helped by tight end Brock Bowers and a strong run game. But he’s a winner. He also has a room full of gunslingers when he fails, including Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi and Jaden Rashada. Value is measured in scarcity and production. When you have a bullpen full of guys like the one behind Beck, that’s called a surplus eager to meet demand.

3. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

If Gabriel passes for 4,353 yards this season at Oregon, he will become the NCAA's all-time leading passer, ahead of former Houston QB Case Keenum (19,217), and in a year when Oregon enters the season as a national title contender. And he beat out Texas.

4. Jaxson Dart, Be ma'am

The clue is in the name. After coming out of high school as the National Gatorade Player of the Year, Dart led Ole Miss to its best season in program history with 11 wins in 2023, throwing for more than 3,300 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He’s poised to lead the Rebels into a season where expectations have never been higher. Ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, the highest preseason ranking Ole Miss has earned since 1970.

5. Cam Department, Miami (Florida)

Ward has thrown for at least 3,000 yards in three consecutive seasons and at least 23 touchdowns in those respective years. He entered the 2024 transfer portal cycle as the best available quarterback in the sport before enrolling at Miami.

