2024 Football Match Schedule Announced





KNOXVILLE, Tennessee The Tennessee Athletics have announced their 2024 home game schedule at Neyland Stadium, as the 15th-ranked Volunteers enter their fourth season of Josh Heupel era this fall. The Tennessee Athletics have announced their 2024 home game schedule at Neyland Stadium, as the 15th-ranked Volunteers enter their fourth season ofera this fall. #CheckerNeyland presented by Pilot will take center stage during the Vols’ SEC home opener against Florida on Oct. 12. #CheckerNeyland will feature Tennessee’s iconic checkerboard pattern throughout Neyland Stadium. This will be the eighth #CheckerNeyland in program history. When Tennessee hosts Kentucky on November 2, it will be the third annual Champions Weekend presented by Pilot. That weekend, past teams and individuals who won SEC and/or NCAA championships in specific years and celebrated anniversaries are invited back to Rocky Top. UT will also recognize the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024 when the Wildcats visit Neyland Stadium. The Class of 2024 was formally inducted last spring and includes softball’s Sarah Fekete-Bailey, women’s basketball’s Sheila Frost, football’s John Henderson, track and field’s Stan Huntsman, volleyball’s Julie Knytych, legacy inductee Jim Haslam and trailblazer inductee Ann Baker Furrow. Homecoming is scheduled for Nov. 9, when the Vols take on Mississippi State. It will be just the second time in the past 15 years that the Bulldogs have visited Knoxville. The Kentucky and Mississippi State games are evening kickoffs in the 6-8 p.m. ET window. The annual Salute to Service game, which honors our nation’s military, veterans and their families, is scheduled for Nov. 23 when UTEP visits Neyland Stadium. The home finale against the Miners will also serve as Senior Day. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Tennessee opens its 128th season on August 31st against Chattanooga. Limited tickets are still available for the 12:45 p.m. game in AllVols.com. The Vols welcome all youth to Youth Sports Day presented by DICK'S House of Sport on August 31st. All youth participants are invited to experience the Youth Sports Day Zone pregame at Vol Village, including photo opportunities, bounce houses and more. Vol Village is open from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tickets for the Chattanooga game for Youth Sports Day are available here. Tennessee’s home games against Kent State, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi State are sold out. Season tickets are sold out for the second straight season, a year after the Vols led the SEC in accumulated attendance (713,405) and average attendance (101,915). Fans interested in purchasing future new season tickets can fill out the 2025season ticket interest form. 2024 Tennessee Football Game Directions Oct 12 Florida – #CheckerNeyland Presented by Pilot

November 2 Kentucky – Champions Weekend presented by Pilot, 2024 Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame Recognition

Nov 9 Mississippi State – Homecoming

Nov 23 UTEP – Salute To Service, Senior Day

