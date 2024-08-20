Independent court rules there was no 'fault or negligence' in the case of Italian player Jannik Sinner

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) today confirmed that an independent tribunal convened by Sport Resolutions has found Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner free of blame or negligence for two violations of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP) anti-doping rules. He tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice in March 2024.

Sinner, currently ranked world number one in men's singles, provided an in-competition sample at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, USA on March 10, 2024, which contained the presence of a metabolite of clostebol in low concentrations. Another sample, taken out of competition eight days later, also tested positive for the same metabolite – again in low concentrations.

Clostebol is an anabolic agent that is prohibited at all times under Section S1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. Under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC), when a player submits an Adverse Analytical Finding for a non-specified substance, such as clostebol, an automatic provisional suspension is applied. The player has the right to make an application to an independent chairperson of the tribunal appointed by Sport Resolutions to have the provisional suspension lifted.

Therefore, after each positive test, a provisional suspension was imposed. In both cases, Sinner successfully appealed the provisional suspension and was able to continue playing.

The player explained that the substance had entered their system as a result of contamination by a support team member, who had applied an over-the-counter spray (available in Italy) containing clostebol to their own skin to treat a minor wound. That support team member applied the spray between March 5 and March 13, during which time they also provided Sinner with daily massages and sports therapy, resulting in unknowing transdermal contamination.

After consulting with scientific experts, who concluded that the players' explanations were credible, the ITIA did not oppose the players' appeal to have the provisional suspensions lifted.

A thorough investigation by the ITIA followed, including multiple in-depth interviews with Sinner and their support team. All of them fully cooperated with the process. Following that investigation and in line with the independent scientific advice, the ITIA accepted the players’ explanation of the source of clostebol found in their sample and that the violation was not intentional.

The ITIA referred the case to an independent tribunal to assess the specific facts, review similar anti-doping decisions and determine whether the player was at fault and what the appropriate outcome would be.

On 15 August 2024, a hearing was held at Sport Resolutions, where the independent tribunal found that there was no fault or negligence in the matter, resulting in a period of ineligibility.

However, according to the WADC and TADP, Sinners' results, prize money and ranking points from the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, where the player tested positive for clostebol during a match, will be disqualified.

Karen Moorhouse, CEO of ITIA, said: We take every positive test extremely seriously and will always apply the strict procedures set out by WADA. The ITIA has conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the positive tests, with which Mr Sinner and his representatives have fully cooperated.

After that investigation, the ITIA accepted the players' explanation about the source of the clostebol and that the presence of the substance was not intentional. This was also accepted by the court.

We thank the independent court for the speed and clarity of its decision regarding the degree of culpability of the player.

You can read the full decision here.

This decision can be appealed by WADA and the Italian Anti-Doping Agency (NADO Italia). The ITIA will not appeal this decision.

