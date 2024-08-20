First Appearance of Utah Hockey Club in EA's NHL 25 Leaked





Salt Lake City– The first trailer for EA's NHL 25 leaked online on Monday afternoon, giving fans their first look at the Utah Hockey Club in the game. First video and images of the Utah Hockey Club in EA's NHL 25 leaked. Keller is the first player with an A on his jersey. At the end, the entire team also stands with the phrase: Hockey is Utah's Game. photo.twitter.com/4EFvC8Q9Eq Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) August 19, 2024 It will come as no surprise that the first player to appear in the trailer is star forward and NHL All-Star Clayton Keller, who can be seen performing a quick deke attack on a player who appears to be from the Calgary Flames. Related: Meet the Utah Hockey Club: Who is Clayton Keller? As the video ends, the entire Utah team is seen jumping on the boards and the text “Hockey Is Utah’s Game” is displayed. This will be the first-ever edition of EA’s NHL video game franchise to feature an NHL team from Utah. Fans will be able to take control of their new favorite players as they navigate through a variety of game modes including Play Now, Franchise, Be A Pro, Hockey Ultimate Team, and World of Chel. In recent years, EA's NHL series base game has sold for $69.99 on Xbox and Playstation. The X-Factor Edition, which includes early access, in-game currency, and select player skins, generally sells for $99.99. The full reveal of the game is expected to be announced on Thursday at 12:00pm MT. Utah Hockey Schedule Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Clubs first game against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on October 8. Click here for the full schedule. Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports.Keep up with him on X hereYou can hear Cole talk about the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV. Take us with you wherever you go. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @BagleyKSLsports

