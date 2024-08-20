Steve Smith opens up about his retirement from international cricket and his batting position following David Warner's departure

Steve Smith, 35, has signed a three-year contract with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers. Smith has been in a great format of late, especially in T20 cricket where he won the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) as Washington Freedom captain. Currently, Smith has no plans to retire and could even see himself playing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if cricket returns after a long hiatus.

“I don't have any plans,” he said, according to ESPNCricinfo. “I'm just enjoying playing at the moment, I'm quite relaxed and looking forward to this summer.”

Smith was not selected for Australia's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, failed to reach the semi-finals.

Smith unsure about opening spot

Meanwhile, Smith is unclear about his batting position in Tests. After David Warner retired, Smith opened the innings against West Indies and New Zealand. He has scored 171 runs from eight innings. His best of 91 not out came against West Indies at the Gabba in a losing cause.

Smith will be back in action on the international stage when Australia take on England in the ODI series. He will play Test cricket at home later this year when India visit Australia for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran batsman is happy to bat anywhere in the line-up.

“The conversations I've had so far are that we go to England, I'm there for the one-day training, and then we make a decision,” he said. “There are conversations going on in the background. You see some comments that guys like Usman [Khawaja] has said he likes me at No. 4, think Marnus has a similar mindset. We'll see. I'm happy to bat anywhere.

“For me it's just a position. If I bat at four, I can be in after the first two balls. I've been in early a lot and seen the new ball. For me it's just a number. I've batted long at three and we've lost wickets in the first over and I've come out and scored runs. The only thing I really had to get used to was how quickly it turns when you come off the field and you've only got ten minutes, especially with the amount of messing around in the dressing rooms.”

Smith chases major milestone

Smith will be aiming for a milestone in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He is 315 runs away from becoming the fourth Australian batsman after former captains Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh to score 10,000 runs in the format.

