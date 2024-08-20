Are the Huskers ready to win?





Nebraska had a miserable run protecting the ball last year. The Huskers committed 31 turnovers with 14 takeaways for a -17 turnover margin. NU finished the season ranked 132nd out of 133 teams. However, if Matt Rhule, his staff and players can apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, NU should win a lot more games this fall. Of the 31 turnovers last year, 25 were caused by Husker QBs. Dylan, Danny and Heinrich will have to show they can take care of the ball. Last year, NU’s leading rusher was QB Heinrich Haarberg. His scrambles helped NU look good in the conference rushing totals, but relying on a QB to do that often puts the player in jeopardy. Haarberg started eight games in 2023, but was so battered by the end of the season that he couldn’t play. Everyone knows there are two new guys on the block: Dylan Raiola and Danny Kaelin. Both are true freshmen who have never played a game of college football. Raiola figures to be the starter and if he can hold out for the season, he should be a pretty experienced QB by the end of November. Note: In his senior year of high school at Buford High in Georgia, he threw just one interception all year. A running back like Rex Burkhead or Ameer Abdullah has yet to emerge from Nebraska’s lineup. Much of last year’s woes can be attributed to injuries sustained by Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson. Incoming freshman Emmett Johnson was thrown into the mix, but about a year earlier than planned. The addition of Oregon transfer Dante Dowdell should improve the space. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, Jaylen Lloyd, Malachi Colemen and Thomas Fidone return, joined by newcomers Jahmal Banks, Jacory Barney, Isaiah Neyor and Carter Nelson. Depth at receiver shouldn’t be an issue this fall. If the O-line and QB room do their part, the receiving corps could have a breakout season. NU's defense was great last year, allowing just 18 points per game. There were only 19 teams in the country in '23 that allowed 18 points per game. Of those 19, 18 won at least eight games. The only team that didn't? You guessed it. Nebraska. The Husker D should be the strength of the Husker program this fall. There is a lot of talent and depth. White's goal is to finish the season as the number one defense in the country. If Nebraska comes close to that goal, NU should have a much better season. Last year, Nebraska played five teams that had a losing record the year before: Colorado (1-11), Northern Illinois (3-9), Louisiana Tech (3-9), Northwestern (1-11) and Michigan State (5-7). The Huskers went 3-2 in those games. Win just one more and NU would be bowling last season. This fall, NU will once again face five teams that had a losing record the year before: UTEP (3-9), Colorado (4-8), Illinois (5-7), Purdue (4-8) and Indiana (3-9). Winning all five of those games will be crucial if the Huskers are to take a big step forward this fall. Husker fans like to dream big. So what if NU went to Columbus or Los Angeles or Iowa City and pulled off an upset? What would that mean for the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska? What would a win like that mean for the college football world? How would a big win impact Husker recruiting? Again, dream big, Husker fans. Injuries forced NU to do a lot of fair-catching last year. If special teams coordinator Ed Foley can find a few players (Jahmal Banks?) who are dangerous returners, watch out. This could be an exciting special teams year.

