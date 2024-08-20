China hails historic Olympic achievement, rising stars and breakthroughs – Xinhua





The evaluation meeting of the Chinese sports delegation for the 33rd Summer Olympics will be held in Beijing on August 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua) Gao Zhidan, chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee, praised China's best overseas Olympic performance in Paris 2024, with breakthroughs in several areas. BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) — China's top sports official on Tuesday praised the historic performance of the country's athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. China won 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, marking the country's best-ever performance at an overseas Olympics. Chinese athletes also set one world record and nine Olympic records. “The Chinese sports delegation has made breakthroughs in several areas, including the number of gold medals, the variety of events in which gold was won and the number of gold medalists. This shows that the overall strength of our competitive sports has further increased,” said Gao Zhidan, chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), at a review meeting in Beijing. Gao, also head of the General Administration of Sport of China, noted that while Chinese athletes continued to shine in traditionally strong sports such as table tennis, diving, shooting and weightlifting, major breakthroughs were also made in tennis, swimming and boxing. In addition, Chinese athletes showed great potential in emerging sports such as climbing, skateboarding, surfing and breakdancing. Shooter Sheng Lihao, swimmer Pan Zhanle, table tennis player Ma Long and tennis player Zheng Qinwen (front, from left) attend the evaluation ceremony of the Chinese Olympic delegation for Paris 2024 in Beijing, on August 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua) Gao highlighted a number of notable achievements, including Pan Zhanle's world record in the men's 100m freestyle and Zhang Yufei's remarkable feat of winning medals in all six of her events. Zheng Qinwen became the first Asian to win an Olympic tennis singles title, while skateboarder Zheng Haohao, the youngest member of the Chinese delegation, also made her mark. Gao stressed that Chinese athletes at the Paris Games fully embodied the spirit of both Chinese sports and the Olympic movement. “Our athletes showed grace in victory and resilience in defeat,” Gao said. “Even when they did not win gold medals, they maintained their self-confidence and positivity. Many athletes also spoke out courageously against unfair treatment, which showed the strength and self-confidence of Chinese youth.” According to Gao, a total of 154 Chinese athletes, spanning 35 different disciplines, underwent 220 doping tests, all of which returned negative results. Gao also warned of the declining performance of Chinese teams in the “three major sporting events”, namely football, basketball and volleyball, with a number of events showing results below expectations. “As we approach the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, we need to increase our sense of urgency, plan proactively and systematically prepare for the new Olympic cycle. Once we step off the podium, everything starts from scratch,” he said.

