



Pat Cummins is pleased at the prospect of crickethistoric return to the Olympic Games at the Los Angeles 2028 Games that like the Australian cricket team on this prestigious stage. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially approved the inclusion of cricket in the sport. LA28 Summer Games at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai in October last year. The sport is played in the T20 format. Cummins will be 35 when the Olympic Games begin in Los Angeles, but he hopes to wear the Australian jersey at the Olympics. “That would be absolutely amazing,” Cummins told ESPNcricinfo. “After watching Paris the last few weeks, I'm starting to get quite excited about the idea of ​​going. “It wasn't really on our radar. Anything can happen in four years, so you never really know. “But it would be amazing to represent Australia at the Olympics, that would be special,” Cummins added. Australia finished the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with 18 gold medals, the country's best ever performance at the Summer Games. Cummins has taken 66 wickets in 57 T20 internationals for Australia since making his debut in October 2011. The all-rounder was a key part of the Australian cricket team that won the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. He also featured in the last edition of the tournament in June this year. In IPL 2024, Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final. He later also played for San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket 2024where they finished second. Cummins won the 2023 World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup as captain of the Australian cricket team. Cricket was last played at the Paris Olympics in 1900, where Great Britain defeated France in a one-off men's match. Cricket has since featured in global multi-sport events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. During the 1998 Commonwealth Games, the men's teams played matches of 50 overs per side, while the women's teams will compete in T20 cricket format during the 2022 edition in Birmingham. Last year's Hangzhou Asian Games saw both men's and women's teams compete in the T20 format. The sport made its debut at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. Cricket is one of five new sports for LA28. Baseball/softball, flag football, six-a-side lacrosse, and squash are the other four additions.

