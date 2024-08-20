Sports
Tennis player Jannik Sinner cleared of misconduct despite failing anti-doping tests – Explanation
Archive photo of Jannik Sinner© AFP
World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner has been cleared of any wrongdoing for two anti-doping rule violations earlier this season, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced Tuesday. Sinner provided an in-competition sample at the Indian Wells Masters on March 10, 2024 that contained the presence of a metabolite of clostebol in low concentrations, the ITIA said. Another sample taken out of competition eight days later also tested positive for low concentrations of the same metabolite. “ITIA confirms today that an independent tribunal convened by SportResolutions has ruled that Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner bears no guilt or negligence for two anti-doping rule violations under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP),” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The player explained that the substance had entered his system through contamination by a member of the support team, who had applied an over-the-counter spray (available in Italy) containing clostebol to his own skin to treat a minor wound.”
Jannik Zondaar (@janniksin) August 20, 2024
ITIA added that the support team member in question had applied the spray between March 5 and March 13. During that period, they also provided daily massages and sports therapy to Sinner, which resulted in the infection.
Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance and you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream. Yeah, nicehttps://t.co/13qR0F9nH2
Nicolas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 20, 2024
The 23-year-old Italian has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but will be stripped of his Indian Wells results, prize money and ranking points in accordance with current anti-doping rules.
“I will now put this challenging and very unfortunate period behind me,” Sinner said in a statement published on X.
“I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that I remain compliant with the ITIA Anti-Doping Programme and I have a team around me who are diligent in their own compliance.”
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
