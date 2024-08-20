Fear, Loathing, and Pickleball? Serious Injuries Happen—Here's How to Avoid Them

There was no sound of a tearing Achilles tendon, but I could feel the pain wash through my pickleball partner's soul as he fell to the ground, confused and muscled.

Aaron is 35 and fit as a fiddle, a natural athlete who had just tried to retrieve a softly fluttering ball at the net. Now he lay on his back at the baseline, his left arm draped over his face as if to shield his dazed eyes from the brutal reality. Aaron processed why his left calf looked like it had been hit by a rubber bullet.

“What “Did something happen?” he asked in disbelief.

I’d heard about this dreaded injury, one of the most likely injuries for newcomers to the nation’s fastest-growing sport—on its way to 20 million of us pickle junkies, according to recent estimates. I’d tried to use that fear to inspire my own warm-up for the activity that had consumed so many early mornings of my midlife existence over the past two years.

But watching someone accustomed to extreme amounts of daily physical exertion — Aaron hikes, bikes, surfs, lifts weights, and had just taken up pickleball — lose this deliciously life-affirming activity, along with everything else, for the better part of a year was the visceral gut check I needed. I knew immediately that my lazy version of pre-pickle stretching wouldn’t protect me from an equally soul-crushing fate.

Because I needed a pickleball intervention, I called the orthopedic guru at Stanford Medicine Michael FredericsonMD, someone I knew, was keeping a close eye on not only the increasing number of pickleball-related injuries, but also the varying nature of them. (According to a recent estimate(In 2023 alone, there were approximately 19,000 injuries, with a total medical cost of $500 million.)

If anyone could save me from myself — and this strange obsession with shooting Wiffle balls at the torsos and feet of friends and strangers with a joy I hadn't felt since I was a giddy 9-year-old zooming dodgeballs across the asphalt during recess — it was Fredericson. I knew he, too, had tasted the tantalizing fruits of pickleball's allure — physical enough for a good workout, social enough for a mental health booster — and would understand my plight.

We talked about all the common ailments that afflict young and old who suddenly venture into the world of tennis-meets-table tennis, squash-meets-racquetball, badminton-meets-smashball. Elbow and wrist injuries, knee and ankle injuries, eye injuries. (Those balls go whizzing fast… and often unintentionally high. Eye protection is highly recommended.)

But I had come to Fredericson — one of Team USA’s doctors at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics — primarily to discuss the details of my own personal ghost hunting. How do I not end up like my friend Aaron? How do I make sure my Achilles tendons are firmly attached to my heel bones? The good doctor had some food for thought.

Michael Fredericson at the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Stephanie Tow)

More than the name

This is something I hear often from experts like Fredericson: Pickleball is not as delicate as it seems. The stops and starts and quick changes of direction required to excel in this stealthily explosive sport are not immediately apparent to someone new to the sport.

“People don't immediately think about injuries when they first see it because it just looks so fun,” Fredericson said.

Perhaps it's the game's frivolous name that's done it all. (Pickles was the dog of one of the sport's founders on Bainbridge Island, Washington, in 1965 — that might explain the origin of the name.) But the smaller fields and plastic balls that resemble those batted around in backyard games like Home Run Derby also contribute to the game's cute Americana more than its murderous instincts.

Make no mistake: Killer instincts, no matter where they were honed earlier in life, from bowling alleys to kickball courts to Monopoly boards, will come back to haunt you on the pickleball court. And when they do, your joints, muscles, and tendons need to be ready to support them.

Right preparation, right shoes

All potential lower body injuries, especially calf or Achilles injuries, begin with a lack of proper stretching and strengthening. Five minutes of dynamic stretching that lengthens major muscles and tendons in motion rather than statically, while also getting the body warmed up, is what Fredericson recommends as a start.

A leisurely jog around the track, standing or walking lunges, moves that require some jumping power and help activate the calves, hamstrings and hip flexors (leg swings, power skips and box jumps are a few).

Then there are a few more crucial minutes before you pick up a paddle. Movements that strengthen the lower body are even more injury-resistant than stretching, says Fredericson. One easy way is to find a step and use it to do a combination of calf exercises (straight leg, bent knee, and eccentric).

More traditional static stretches that involve prolonged stress on the calf and Achilles tendon (think runner's stretch or Downward Dog yoga pose) are best saved for after games, when the body is warm and “the tissues are more pliable,” Fredericson says. Prolonged static stretching beforehand can actually decrease the muscle's power and explosiveness, Fredericson says.

Just as important as mimicking the movements your feet will soon attempt is what you wear. Running shoes are the biggest taboo of all. They’re made to go north and south, while pickleball requires north, south, east, west, and every little diagonal in between.

“A good pair of tennis or pickleball shoes is a must for all the stopping, starting and cutting you'll be doing,” Fredericson says.

I switched to minimalist barefoot shoes (with an orthopedic insole for better arch support) because as a lifelong surfer, flip-flop wearer, and hourglass, my feet are used to breathing and touching the ground. A large sole makes me feel disconnected from the ground and prone to ankle sprains.

Know your foot muscles

Did you know that the human foot has 29 muscles, 19 intrinsic muscles and 10 extrinsic muscles that originate outside the foot but cross the ankle joint to act on the foot? Fredericson recommends getting to know as many of them as possible, because their proper function is crucial to the health of not only your foot, but also all the ligaments and tendons that run from there to your calves, hamstrings, and glutes.

“People often talk about how important core strength is in your body — well, there's also the core of the foot,” he said. “When you wear shoes all the time, those muscles tend to atrophy. A good way to feel that is to walk barefoot in the sand, and you have to keep all those muscles engaged.”

There are great exercises to strengthen the core of the foot, from toe yoga, which focuses on vertical flexibility, to the doming effect of the foot muscles, which activates the arch of the foot, to toe movements that spread the foot's flexibility to the sides.

“Foot strength is incredibly important in court sports like pickleball,” Fredericson said.

Attention beginners

I told Fredericson that I now know three relatively young, fit people who have shattered their Achilles tendons in the past year. The common theme: They were all new to the game and learning completely new biodynamics on the fly.

Although hardcore pickleball studies have been slow to get off the ground, Fredericson said the “new player” hypothesis seems to fit the anecdotal evidence. People who may not have performed explosive movements in years or even decades suddenly find themselves dizzy and ready to explode in all directions.

I was certainly one of them. During my first few pickleball outings, I crashed into a few fences and made a few head-first dives that I luckily survived with nothing more than a few scratches and audible gasps. But my body and mind had no idea what I could and could not do at first. I relied on instincts from other times and playing fields. Gradually, I adapted and now I feel much less prone to injury.

I crashed into a few fences and took a few falls, but luckily I survived with only a few scrapes and audible screams.

But I'm still hyper-aware of staying loose, limber, and low to the ground — especially since I love nothing more than battling for stray balls all over the court. In between points, I obsessively touch my toes, do calf exercises, do a little heel-walking, knowing that if I don't, my junkyard dog instincts will eventually ground me.

And as easy as it is to jump right into action and warm up, I’m getting better at developing a pre-pickle stretch-and-strengthen program. I’ve learned that this game, despite its cute name and low-key vibe, is not something to take lightly. Just ask my friend Aaron, who unfortunately learned this the hard way and is now mired in the slow climb back into the activities he lives for.

“I like to tell people you don't run to stay fit, you stay fit to run,” said Fredericson, who is also the chief physician for Stanford's track and field team. “The same goes for pickleball.”

Illustration: Emily Moskal