Sports
Shane Lee (cricketer) – Wikipedia
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Australian cricketer
Shane Lee (born 8 August 1973) is an Australian former first-class cricketer. He was an all-rounder known for his hard batting and medium-pace bowling and is the older brother of Australian pace bowler Brett Lee. He played for Australia and was also captain of the NSW team.[1] Lee was part of the Australian team that won the 1999 Cricket World Cup.
Lee was a promising junior, representing the Australian Under-19 team. He was an AIS Australian Cricket Academy scholarship holder in 1990 and 1994 and was a contemporary of future international teammate Adam Gilchrist.[2] He first played for New South Wales in 1993 and was called up to the Australian one-day team in 1995.
Despite being in the 1996 and 1999 World Cup squads, he really established himself in the team in the 1999–2000 Carlton and United Series, along with the emergence of his younger brother, fast bowler Brett Lee. His best ODI bowling performance was 8.10335 against Sri Lanka at the MCG in the 1999 Carlton & United Series.
He also had a successful season with Somerset, where he scored over 1,000 runs in 1996, and with Worcestershire in the English County Championship.
In 2002, at the age of 29, Lee retired from cricket due to knee injuries. Between 1995 and 2001, he played 45 One Day Internationals, scoring 477 runs and taking 48 wickets.
Lee is the eldest of three boys and they grew up in the Shellharbour suburb of Oak Flats. He played cricket regularly with younger brothers Brett and Grant away from home and they followed in his footsteps into the New South Wales under-17 team, although Grant later retired from the game at the age of 18.[3]
Nine Networks Dressing roomshosted by Suzie Wilks, Shane and his brother Brett showed how they renovated each other's rooms with the help of a professional designer.
He is also a member of the rock group Six & Out, along with his brother Brett and four former New South Wales teammates. Shane plays lead and rhythm guitars and provides backing vocals.
|
Sources
2/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shane_Lee_(cricketer)
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shane Lee (cricketer) – Wikipedia
- Genetically modified Toxoplasma gondii may be effective in treating disease, but what are the risks?
- Between tradition and optimism: PM Modi's plan for India's future | MorungExpress
- Donald Trump Would Sell Out America 'For a Dollar,' AOC Warns at DNC
- Conservative leadership candidate Robert Jenrick took weight loss drug Ozempic but 'didn't like it'
- Fear, Loathing, and Pickleball? Serious Injuries Happen—Here's How to Avoid Them
- Fed faces up to 1 million US job losses as it revises its monetary policy
- Russia is experiencing more earthquakes
- Xi Jinping congratulates Chinese Olympic athletes on winning glory for their country
- Skowhegan field hockey players talk about the upcoming season
- Kamala Harris thanks Joe Biden for his “historic leadership”. #DNC #Harris #Biden #BBCNews
- What Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's Music Choices Reveal About the Campaigns