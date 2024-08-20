Shane Lee (cricketer) – Wikipedia

Australian cricketer

Shane Lee (born 8 August 1973) is an Australian former first-class cricketer. He was an all-rounder known for his hard batting and medium-pace bowling and is the older brother of Australian pace bowler Brett Lee. He played for Australia and was also captain of the NSW team.[1] Lee was part of the Australian team that won the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

Lee was a promising junior, representing the Australian Under-19 team. He was an AIS Australian Cricket Academy scholarship holder in 1990 and 1994 and was a contemporary of future international teammate Adam Gilchrist.[2] He first played for New South Wales in 1993 and was called up to the Australian one-day team in 1995.

Despite being in the 1996 and 1999 World Cup squads, he really established himself in the team in the 1999–2000 Carlton and United Series, along with the emergence of his younger brother, fast bowler Brett Lee. His best ODI bowling performance was 8.10335 against Sri Lanka at the MCG in the 1999 Carlton & United Series.

He also had a successful season with Somerset, where he scored over 1,000 runs in 1996, and with Worcestershire in the English County Championship.

In 2002, at the age of 29, Lee retired from cricket due to knee injuries. Between 1995 and 2001, he played 45 One Day Internationals, scoring 477 runs and taking 48 wickets.

Lee is the eldest of three boys and they grew up in the Shellharbour suburb of Oak Flats. He played cricket regularly with younger brothers Brett and Grant away from home and they followed in his footsteps into the New South Wales under-17 team, although Grant later retired from the game at the age of 18.[3]

Nine Networks Dressing roomshosted by Suzie Wilks, Shane and his brother Brett showed how they renovated each other's rooms with the help of a professional designer.

He is also a member of the rock group Six & Out, along with his brother Brett and four former New South Wales teammates. Shane plays lead and rhythm guitars and provides backing vocals.



