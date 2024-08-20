College Football Playoff 2024 – Predictions for the Season





In the new 12-team College Football Playoff, a single conference could technically get eight teams into the bracket — an unlikely scenario, but one the rules allow. Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN last month that it would be “great to get four” teams from the SEC in the field. “I think that's like getting to the moon,” he said, “and three is probably more realistic.” It’s our turn to try to shoot for the moon and predict the historic, inaugural 12-team CFP field. Under the new playoff format, the five highest-ranked conference champions will get a chance to compete for the national title, along with the next seven highest-ranked teams. “In the Big Ten, we have to go to someone else's stadium in our league five times and battle it out,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. “But I think we have a lot of access to the College Football Playoff. I think four teams from this league should be in it every year because this is the best league. This is the NFL of college football, in my eyes.” It is not yet possible to say in August what the Selection Day on December 8 will look like, but that will not stop us from trying. Every. Single. Week. Welcome to the CFP Bubble Watch, updated every week during the season. The preseason edition includes the predicted 12-team bracket, who will receive first-round byes, the top four out, the next four out, and how the Group of 5 conference champions will compare. Go to a topic:

Group of 5 Projected 12-team bracket Bye round first round Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs: The Bulldogs earn the top seed as the winner of the SEC and the top-ranked conference champion. This is based on the fact that Georgia is also the No. 1 team by the selection committee in the final rankings on Selection Day. According to ESPN Analytics, Georgia has the best chance (47%) of any team to reach the SEC title game. What sets the Bulldogs apart from everyone else, however, is that they are projected to finish in the top three in offense and defense. Veteran quarterback Carson Beck will lead an offense that has been reloaded with some help from the transfer portal, and the Bulldogs’ defense has been the most dominant in the country over the past three seasons. Georgia returns three of its top five tacklers from last year.

