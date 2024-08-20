Tennis star Janik Sinner says positive steroid tests came from spray used during massage





Tennis world number one Janik Sinner has been sanctioned but not suspended after testing positive twice for an anabolic steroid earlier this year. Sinner tested positive for clostebol on March 10 after the hardcourt event in Indian Wells, and tested positive again eight days later after an out-of-competition test. Sinner was provisionally suspended, but he appealed, allowing him to continue playing while an investigation was conducted. The investigation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency revealed that Sinner had accidentally ingested the substance. I will now put this challenging and deeply unhappy period behind me, Sinner said in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure I remain compliant with the ITIA anti-doping program and I have a team around me that is diligent in their own compliance. According to the ITIA, Sinner stated that the substance entered his system through contamination by a support team member. He had applied an over-the-counter spray containing clostebol to his own skin to treat a minor wound. Skinner ingested the substance after receiving massages and therapy from the team member. After consulting with scientific experts, who concluded that the players' explanations were credible, the ITIA did not oppose the players' appeal to have the provisional suspensions lifted,” the organization said in a statement. At a hearing on August 15 before an independent tribunal of Sport Resolutions, it was found that there was no fault or negligence in the case, the ITIA said. Sinner, 23, has been ranked No. 1 since June. He won the Australian Open in July and also reached the semifinals and quarterfinals at the French Open and Wimbledon, respectively. Sinner still loses his prize money and ranking points from the ATP Masters 1000 event because of his positive test. Sinner is among the favorites to win the US Open in New York, which started yesterday. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Italian Anti-Doping Agency can appeal the council's decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/sports/tennis-star-janik-sinner-says-positive-steroid-tests-came-spray-used-m-rcna167383

