17 States, 20 Clubs for 5th Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships – The Sun Nigeria





Lagos, together with 16 other states and 20 clubs from across Nigeria, have registered for the 5th Dr. Adegboyega Efunkoya Cadet Table Tennis Championships. After the conclusion of a two-day clinic on Wednesday, August 21, preparations for the participant screening have been completed. The tournament will commence on Thursday, August 22 at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium. Ranti Lajide, spokesperson for Efunkoya Foundation, noted an increase in the number of participating states and clubs. Lagos is joined by Kogi, Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Delta, Kwara, Benue, Plateau, Abia, Anambra, Edo, Taraba, FCT Abuja, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun, along with 20 clubs confirmed for this year’s tournament. Lajide stressed the importance of education, noting that winners of the singles events in the past three editions have received education scholarships. The foundation remains committed to this ideal, which reflects the values ​​upheld by the late Dr. Efunkoya. We want to encourage players to prioritize their education like Dr. Efunkoya did and ensure that most players go to school. That way, even if they don’t make it to the top in the sport, they can continue their education, Lajide added. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Efunkoya Foundation Board of Trustees (BOT) member Dr Femi Olugbile stressed that the tournament aims to continue the ideals of the late former Nigeria Table Tennis Federation president, whose leadership has brought significant success to the sport in Nigeria. Dr. Olugbile stated that the foundation’s efforts are aimed at supporting the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) in discovering new talents whom the federation will then nurture to stardom. The foundation is made up of former players and stakeholders who are committed to the revitalization of the sport. The tournament will feature five titles: singles (boys and girls), doubles (boys and girls) and mixed doubles. The event is funded by former players and table tennis enthusiasts from both within and outside Nigeria. Dr. Efunkoya, a surgeon and physician, began his involvement in table tennis governance in 1962 and was elected President of the then Nigeria Table Tennis Association in 1963.

