Women's T20 World Cup: International Cricket Council moves tournament from Bangladesh to UAE





The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will no longer be held in Bangladesh. The tournament will now take place in the United Arab Emirates, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board will still organise the competition. There have been reports of unrest in Bangladesh for several weeks now. The tournament is expected to take place in October. ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said all possible options to proceed as planned had been explored before the decision was made. It is a shame that we are not hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have hosted a memorable event, Allardice said in a statement. I would like to thank the BCB team for exploring all possibilities to host the event in Bangladesh. “But travel advice from the governments of a number of participating teams made that unfeasible. “However, they will retain the hosting rights. We look forward to bringing an ICC global event to Bangladesh soon.” Bangladesh start the tournament in Group B, along with England, Scotland, South Africa and the West Indies. The UAE co-hosted the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup with Oman and is the location of the ICC headquarters. Australia won the tournament in 2023 by beating hosts South Africa in the final in Cape Town. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe had also offered to host the event, but the ICC ultimately chose the UAE. Allardice is confident that both countries will have the opportunity to host ICC events in the coming years. I would also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for organising on behalf of the BCB,” he added. “And Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their generous expressions of support. We look forward to seeing ICC Global Events in both countries in 2026.” discovery+ is the home of every international series played in India, including the 2025 tour of England

