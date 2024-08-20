Crash on Freedom Boulevard takes Cabrillo soccer player's life – The Pajaronian

A 23-year-old man killed early Saturday morning in a head-on collision in Aptos has been identified as Luke Salem, a Harbor High School alum who played football for Cabrillo College.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old man was driving a red 2017 Honda CRV eastbound on Freedom Boulevard at an unknown speed around 7:35 a.m.

Salem was driving a white 1966 Chrysler Newport westbound on Freedom Boulevard at an unknown speed.

For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles collided head-on, killing Salem. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Salem began playing for Cabrillo in 2019, Cabrillo Head Football Coach Justin Hansen said. The program was shut down in 2020, but he returned in 2022 and was registered to begin his sophomore year this year.

Hansen described Salem as a friendly, open-minded person who was open to new teammates and supportive of those who were having trouble.

While Salem was a capable wide receiver, it was those qualities that mattered, according to Hansen.

The football thing doesn't really matter, he could have been the next Odell Beckham, he said. The big picture was that he was a great person inside and out. That didn't change when he was struggling or not having success. He was still a great person, and he's a much better man than me, that's for sure.

According to the CHP, it is not known whether alcohol and/or drugs played a role in the crash.