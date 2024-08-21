Tuesday Morning Fly By: It's Moving Fast





*After what feels like a million days of absolutely nothing happening in the hockey world, there was a nice little bit of action yesterday. And Flyers fans, hungry for something to chew on, got a little bite. In the form of some more Alexei Kolosov news. [BSH] *First, we found out that Kolosov changed agents. Sometimes that's a sign that something is happening. [Inquirer] *Turns out he's asking to go back to the KHL, again. And the Flyers reportedly aren't interested, again. [The Athletic] *Everything is a big mess, that's about the main thing. [NBC Sports Philly] *The other big news came from outside the Flyers bubble: the Montreal Canadiens acquired Patrik Laine from the Blue Jackets. [Eyes On The Prize] *And then we had some news on the Askarov front, which seemed to anger Flyers fans. Because of course it did. [Sportsnet] *Back to regular programming: the next guest on 25U25 is Massimo Rizzo, the prospect with perhaps the most South Philly name in the entire hockey world. [BSH] *The 4 Nations roster speculation continues, this time to guess who could make up Team Europe. Ah yes, Europe, one of the most famous Nations. [Sportsnet] *I missed this one last weekend, but it's fun because DGB is always fun; 10 Weird NHL Facts That Are More Annoying Than They Should Be. [The Athletic] *And if for some reason you're feeling down about all this goalie nonsense, just take a look at Matvei Michkov's odds multiple This season's NHL Awards are… and remember, we're here to have a good time. [BSH]

