United States cricket stars set to tear through Country NSW in August





Thirty-five cricketers from W/BBL clubs Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, and NSW Blues and Breakers, will travel across New South Wales to meet the state’s youngest cricketers and cricket enthusiasts. They have one mission: to inspire everyone to play and love cricket.

The Country Blitz, Cricket NSW’s fantastic annual regional engagement tour, sees players from Sydney’s two clubs and the state’s top cricket teams travel to schools and cricket grounds in communities across the state. This year, the 35 players will visit 12 regions in Country NSW on August 22 and 23 to meet children from over 100 countries. 40 schools in 37 citiesparticipate in 15 days to come and try out cricket clinics in these regions and also be present 20 meet and greet events including media opportunities and spending time with our amazing volunteers. CRICKET IS A SPORT FOR EVERYONE! FIND A CLUB FOR YOU HERE The tour ties in with Play Cricket Week, which is being celebrated across Australia this week to mark the start of the 2024/25 cricket season and encourage Australians to play #cricketanywhere. The Country Blitz tour will see Beach Blasts hosted in our coastal towns, including Nobbys Beach in Newcastle and Terrigal on the Central Coast. Cricket Blast events and junior cricket matches will be hosted in the state’s inland towns, giving NSW’s youngest players the chance to play against their heroes and learn about the game from the best in the game. This year, a few players will be visiting their old schools to inspire the children of their alma mater to play and love cricket. Breakers star Ebony Hoskin will be visiting her primary school in Howlong, while Thunder wicketkeeper Matt Gilkes will be visiting his secondary school, Ulladulla High, in Shoalhaven. Breakers bowler Sammy-Jo Johnson will be heading north to revisit Blue Hills College in Goonellabah, where she is a former student. Meanwhile, Newcastle will be waiting in anticipation for local girl Sienna Eve, who is a new member of the Breakers Squad. Among the players visiting the 12 regional areas are 20 representatives from Sydney Sixers and Thunder, as Thunders Hannah Darlington and Tanveer Sangha, Sixers captain Moises Henriques and others, along with 15 rising stars of NSW cricket, including Elsa Hunter and Lauren Kua. The players visiting the Far North, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kurtis Patterson and Tahlia Wilson, will also take part in an Indigenous cricket clinic organised by the Cricket NSW Foundation, the charity of Cricket NSW, in Coraki on August 22. Cricket NSW Chief Community Cricket Officer Martin Gleeson said Country Blitz is one of the most exciting moments of the cricket pre-season each year. Gleeson said: Rural areas of NSW represent the heart and soul of the sport. Many of our elite players began their cricket journey in Country NSW and the Country Blitz offers our players a great opportunity to support Country communities as they prepare for the season. The Country Blitz activities bring players into the community to inspire children to play the game, help clubs with their recruitment for the upcoming season and to meet and thank the many volunteers who play a vital role in the success of the game locally. Through Country Blitz we want to inspire children living in regional NSW to pick up a bat and ball. Cricket is the lifeblood of Australia’s great sporting tradition and through our efforts Cricket NSW wants to help our children learn, love and enjoy the game.

