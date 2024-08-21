Sports
Novak Djokovic to play Pickleball at US Open after saying it would endanger tennis
A month after saying the pickleball craze was endangering tennis, Novak Djokovic is picking up a paddle and set to take on world number one Jannik Sinner in pickleball.
Djokovic, the reigning US Open champion and 24-time Grand Slam winner, will face Sinner on Thursday in The HEAD NYC Mash Up ahead of the Open kickoff on Monday. Sinner is coming off of defeating American Frances Tiafoe in straight sets on Monday in the Cincinnati Open final. Two-time major champion Barbora Krejcikova is also scheduled to compete in the event.
Just a month ago, Djokovic said that tennis is in danger because of the rise of pickleball.
Now we have padel or pickleball, as you call it in the United States, which is growing and emerging, he said at Wimbledon. People are having a little fun and saying: Yeah, but tennis is tennis. Tennis is the king or queen of all racket sports, that's true. But at the club level, tennis is in danger. If we don't do something about it, as I said, globally or collectively, padel, pickleball in the United States, then they're going to convert all the tennis clubs to padel and pickleball because it's just more economical.
Djokovic and Sinner are just the latest tennis stars to jump on the pickleball bandwagon. John McEnroe, Maria Sharapova, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have played in multiple pickleball events on ESPN. Retired American tennis stars Jack Sock and Sam Querrey are now playing pro pickleball.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
According to the Association of the Sports and Fitness IndustryPickleball participation has increased by 202% in a three-year period.
For McEnroe, tennis will always remain the most popular racquet sport, but he hopes that the growing interest in pickleball will lead to more people taking up racquet sports in general.
If I compare it to tennis, you see the athleticism of men and women is incredible, McEnroe said, so I see it as the king of all racket sports. Everything else is below it, it's just a question of how much below it?
He added: When I think about it, I hope this potentially helps both sports, because everyone's like, Is this going to stick, pickleball? What's up with this thing? A lot of people who haven't had a lot of time on the court and aren't that athletic are going to [playing pickleball and say]Hey, I can play, that's good, I can make people dance.
The 37-year-old Djokovic comes to New York after winning his first Olympic gold medal against Carlos Alcaraz in Paris earlier this month.
He is aiming for a record 25 Grand Slam singles titles, which would break his tie with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles ever.
Former British No. 1 Tim Henman believes winning gold will allow Djokovic to play without pressure in the battle for 25th place.
“I just don't think the way he operates makes him think he's won the gold medal and that's it,” Henman said. Tennis365. “He still has a huge passion for the game. He loves what he does and if anything, it could go the other way.
Winning the Olympics could free him up. He could think he's ticked all the boxes and now I'm playing with the house money. He could go and feel no pressure while hoping to win another big tournament at the US Open.
That could be dangerous for the rest because he will play with freedom and although he is fit and healthy, I definitely think he has more big titles in him.
