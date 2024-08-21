AJ Sports Surrey Championship 2024 Week 15 Overview

The battle for the AJ Sports Surrey Championship Premier Division title heated up on Saturday, with Weybridge's fate confirmed. Richard Spiller looks at the action.

Reigate Priory v Wimbledon

A 93-point stand between James Croswhaite and George Ealham virtually ended the Wimbledon title hopes.

Reigate, who were top of the table for much of the summer, still hold an 11-point lead over East Molesey and are now 38 points clear of the SW19 men, who they beat by seven wickets.

Wimbledon's decision to bat first gave them a rebound, and they were dismissed for 155 in the 46th minute.and past with only captain Jack Boyle (49) making a lasting impression. Seamer Richard Stevens (2-34) made important early incisions, spinners Michael Munday (2-27) and Tommy Ealham the Surrey contracted off-spinner took 3-23 on his return from injury and brightened at the end.

At 49-2 the visitors still had a chance, but George Ealham (54) and Crosthwaite (64no) slammed the door on them as Priory cruised to victory in the 36th minute.and as they move closer to their first title in 10 years.

Banstead v Sunbury

A remarkable last wicket stand of 82 runs gave Sunbury victory, taking them a big step towards safety.

They needed 211 wickets to win, but at 130-9 it looked like they were done for. Ralphie Alberts' five wickets and Arsalan Abbas' three secured a huge victory for the visitors. Only South African Kelly Smuts (42) offered any hope.

But the last pair of Naavya Sharma (49no) and Vishal Manro (20no) had other ideas and needed almost 20 overs to make the runs, Sharma hit five fours and three sixes along the way to complete a remarkable victory in the 43rd about.

It was a day for comebacks, Banstead also in trouble at 142-8 despite opener Ayush Patels scoring 56, and needing Patrick Rowe (63no) and Paul Byrne (38no) to share an unbroken stand that took the hosts to 210-8 from their 50 overs. Sam Burgess claimed 3-42 with two wickets each for Manro and Surrey off-spinner Amar Virdi.

The defeat dropped Banstead out of the top half of the table, while Sunbury are seventh, 38 points ahead of Guildford, who they host on Saturday.

Ashtead vs Sutton

Two dropped catches proved costly for Sutton as they went 25 runs behind at Ashtead.

They now sit in eighth place, still 20 points clear of Guildford, who they have yet to play. The home side can look back on a fight for survival in which they have won four out of five games so far, and are looking increasingly likely to secure a top-four finish.

They found themselves in trouble at 19-3 after opting to bat, with left-handed spinner Aneesh Jhalla taking two wickets, but salvation came from an 88-run alliance between Jevan Kher (36) and Mark Stoneman before the former was dismissed.

Former England season-opener Stoneman, currently playing for Middlesex, was given a life on 47 and eventually made 98, while Simon Keene's 58no could have been ended on 20. The end result was that Ashtead ended their 50 overs on 259-8.

A second wicket stand of 66 between skipper Sam Seadon (28) and Surrey's Josh Blake (46) kept Sutton in the match, Chris Swanson making 42, but despite Jay Evemy scoring 33 in 23 balls and adding 46 for the ninth wicket with Connor Griffin (23), there was too much to do as the visitors were bowled out for 234, Tom Homes taking 3-53.

Guildford v Esher

Freddie Harrison's magnificent century saw Guildford lose control of the match and move a step closer to relegation.

Harrison came on with his leg-spinners as Esher struggled at 83-6. Moments later it was 87-7, sending the home side in search of a much-needed win. Jono Merlo had already bowled Northants all-rounder Justin Broad with the first ball of the match and added Krish Patel in the first over.

Harrison was the dominant partner in adding 29 with captain Robert Honeybul (4) and 59 with Ben Townsend (14). The innings should have ended quickly after the split, Harrison was taken off a skyer to midwicket by the usually reliable Fred McMillan and made Guildford pay dearly for it, hitting his way to 114no from 86 balls, including 10 fours and eight sixes.

The hosts now needed 236 runs for victory, the loss of Surrey U18 captain Adam Thomas (14) and Merlo in successive deliveries to Broad Australian all-rounder Merlo, who hit a pull straight to fine leg, leaving them in jeopardy at 53-3. David Scott (50) and Jason Soames (20) offered hope of adding 53 but the loss of three wickets for two runs, an increasingly familiar collapse for Guildford, ended their chances and they were all out for 182. Broads' sharp 3-17 added to Joe Lavender's 4-29.

That leaves Guildford 20 points behind Sutton, with Sunbury a further 18. With three games to go, it looks set to see last year's runners-up also relegated.

It was Esher's first win since mid-July, when they were still among the title contenders, and puts them back at the top of the standings.

East Molesey v Weybridge

Determined to push Reigate to the limit, East Molesey swept aside Weybridge and sent them down to the First Division.

The Moles won by 116 runs and trailed the leaders by 11 points with three games remaining.

Weybridge now face the challenge of emulating their last two relegations in 2007 and 2009, when they bounced back straight away. But it may not be easy for a team that has been in decline since winning the title six years ago.

Marcus Campopiano (47) and Michael Shean (57) led the way to 239-8 from 50 overs, the visitors losing Haydir Ali (2) early in the reply. Their hopes of getting the runs effectively faded at 56 when Oli Haley trapped Stuart Van Der Merwe (21) and Toby Porter bowled former England opener Nick Compton (23).

Dougie Harries (20no) was then the biggest obstacle for Moles, his team fading to 123 all out as spinners Haley (3-19) and Jonny Fawcett (4-12) kept a firm grip. That defeat, plus Sunbury's win over Banstead, ended any hopes Weybridge had of survival.

The best of the rest

Hugo Darby's 124-0 unbeaten run saw Malden Wanderers beaten and Spencer need just one more win to secure promotion to the Premier Division.

Having reduced Wanderers to 17-3 early in the match, the hosts were held up by Andrew Carson (54) and Alex Butler (81) who added 101, but they were still bowled out for 195, with Abid Jafri the most successful bowler with 3-42.

It was Darby's third century so far this season and key support came from Will Harris (25) and Archie Macpherson (13no) in a five-wicket success that came in the 38th minute.and about.

Dulwich, only three runs behind, increased their own chances of taking the lead and beat Cranleighs by 126 runs.

James Schofield (69) and Apoorv Wankhede (71) were mainly responsible for a total of 265 all out, Cranes was bowled out for 129. Felix Watson-Smyth (4-33) and Harvey Booth (3-17) did most of the damage.

With Wimbledonians already sunk, the battle to stay away from them is heating up. Walton are now 23 points behind Valley End, having lost to them by three wickets.

Waltons 153 threatened to be the winning score as the hosts fell to 107-7, but Ed Young (64no) came to the rescue, captain Tom Nevin (18no) helping him secure victory by three wickets.

Moles get a second chance

East Molesey have been given a second chance to reach the Conference Cup final.

Their last four games against Hornchurch, originally scheduled for Sunday 11 August, had to be postponed after the irrigation system was set up incorrectly, causing the pitch to flood.

Organisers have now moved the match to Sunday 8th September, seven days before the competition final, which will be held in Bexley.

Should East Molesey win, beating fellow Surrey Championship side Banstead, they could celebrate by emulating the 2010-11 Ashes winners by performing the sprinkler dance.