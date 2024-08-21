Florida State Football Fans Still Unhappy With ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit

Saturday will be a day of firsts for the Florida State football team and its fans.

The Seminoles will play their first overseas game in history during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.

It will also be the first time many FSU fans will watch ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit up close since 2014, when College GameDay last aired HighlandThe popular pregame show will also head overseas for the first time for the Week 0 ACC showdown on the Emerald Isle.

No one is expecting many high fives at this reunion, as the relationship between FSU fans and Herbstreit has soured.

While there will likely be plenty of cheering, booing and creative billboard advertising during the College GameDay broadcast, FSU fans have the perfect opportunity to experience true Irish culture and show their unbridled passion for the Seminoles.

It's time to move on.

Let the Warchant send all messages.

“I hope he gets rejected with class,” said FSU alumnus and Tallahassee resident Melvin Pope III.

“Continue…without him.”

ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Takes Situation on FSU Football

Herbstreit has obviously felt the ire of FSU fans on social media since he first took a stand about the Seminoles' failure to play in the College Football Playoff last season despite winning the ACC Championship and finishing the regular season 13-0.

Herbstreit was among the first to suggest that an undefeated FSU team could and should fall by the wayside, and it had little chance of making the playoffs without injured quarterback Jordan Travis. Travis was lost for the season when he injured his lower left leg against North Alabama in the final regular-season game at home on Nov. 18.

Rewinding even further, Herbstreit also seemed to believe that FSU could have been sidelined even before Travis’ injury. And there’s another elephant in the room. FSU fans and others across all conferences have always had an ESPN bias toward the SEC during the season and the CFP selection show.

The days went by but….

Herbstreit stuck to his guns and openly sparred with FSU fans on social media. Even his attempt to calm things down didn't work when he called on the college football world to praise the Seminoles for what they had accomplished and repeatedly said he had nothing against FSU.

Michael Alford, FSU's Vice President and Director of Athletics, told The Tallahassee Democrat that he and Herbstreit had a “great” conversation earlier this week. They spoke for nearly 45 minutes and both expressed their peace.

Wayne Hogan, a former FSU sports information director and interim athletic director, has known Herbstreit for more than 30 years and described him as “a professional and fair shooter.” The popular and established broadcaster knows that not everyone agrees with his stance. Hogan also believes that Herbstreit doesn't want to “open old wounds” when he talks about the Seminoles.

“I think he's moved on with his life and won't bring it up again except as a historical commentary on what happened to FSU last year,” Hogan said.

Others in garnet and gold agreed with Hogan.

While they say they'll never forget Herbstreit's stance on the Seminoles' historic rejection last year — FSU was the first undefeated team from a major Power 5 conference to be shut out of the playoffs since its inception in 2014 — it's time to embrace the 2024 season.

FSU fan Boyd Laffitte offered, “Take the High Road. Ancient history. Go Noles!” Bruce Jones added, “It's time to move on.” Charlie Barnes, whose love for FSU and his ability to inspire fellow fans for Seminoles Boosters, Inc., eloquently said, Never frustrate your mind by reliving the last loss. Look forward to the next win. Herbstreit is a performer. Cheer on the Noles and let Kirk play his part in the story.

Herbstreit, meanwhile, expects a “fiery” reception from the GameDay crowd.

“I think the people of Ireland are excited, from what I hear. I'm excited for them. And I also hear Noles is bringing a huge contingent, which is great!” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter in response to a fan about the match.

ESPN also announced this week that Sheamus of WWE fame will be the first guest pick of the 2024 college football season. Sheamus is the ring name of Dublin native Stephen Farrelly.

Oh, and the football match?

Kickoff is at 12:00 PM on ESPN (EST) and the game is sold out (47,000). FSU sold 11,000 tickets to the game. Temperatures are forecast to be in the low 60s with overcast skies and a 19% chance of rain.

FSU fans have also arrived in Ireland, enjoying the sights and sounds of the second largest island in the British Isles. The Seminoles football team will practice in Tallahassee on Wednesday and depart for Ireland later in the day. They will also spend two additional days in Dublin following the game. FSU’s Marching Chiefs will also make the trip and will perform at scheduled pre-game events and during halftime.

The Seminoles lead the all-time series 15-11-1 against the Yellow Jackets. The teams last played in 2022, with FSU winning 41-16.

Who are the hosts of ESPN College GameDay?

Rece Davis will once again host the three-hour coverage, along with analysts and former FSU football player Lee Corso, Herbstreit, Steve Coughlin, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Pete Thamel, Jen Lada and Jess Sims will also contribute to the coverage.

How to Watch FSU Football vs. Georgia Tech