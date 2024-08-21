'You can't wrap him in cotton wool. How much cricket has he played?': BCCI told to let go of Mayank after Duleep Trophy snub

Mayank Yadav may have played just four matches in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, but the Lucknow Super Giants bowler has become one of the most talked about cricketers in the league. The fast bowler was snapped up for INR 20 lakh in the auction and took seven wickets at an economy of 6.99 while recording the fourth-fastest delivery of 156.7 km/h in IPL history. Veteran cricketers and experts had called on BCCI to quickly induct Mayank into the Indian squad immediately after the IPL. However, an injury ended his campaign. LSG's Mayank Yadav celebrates his win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Cameron Green during the 2024 Indian Premier League (PTI)

It has been more than three months since he last featured in a competitive match. He was scheduled to return in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) but pulled out of the competition and was not even selected for any of the squads for the opening round of the Duleep Trophy.

Speaking to Times of India earlier last week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that while Mayank is still with the NCA, still recovering from his injury, there is no guarantee about his return to action, let alone his eligibility for the Border-Gavaskar Test series in December, as most former cricketers have been asking for. “…I can't give you an answer about Mayank Yadav, because there is no guarantee whether he will be in the team or not. But he is potentially a good fast bowler, and we are taking good care of him. He is currently with the NCA,” Shah said.

As Mayank recovers, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels it is time for BCCI to release Mayank for competitive matches, especially in first-class cricket.

“I don't agree that if he is not ready, you should just not let him play. This is the age when he should be bowling. A bowler has to bowl. The more you bowl, the more control you have, you know how much your body can handle. You can't wrap him in cotton wool and say he will get injured,” he told Indian Express in an interview. We can't overbowl him and wear him out, but we have to be smart about how much he should bowl. As a fast bowler, he has to play first-class cricket.

“If you play one season, you understand your bowling. You bowl in different conditions. Physically, you are tested in different phases of the game. Sometimes you have to be on the ground for six sessions. And if you can bowl with the same intensity in the last session, it gives you confidence when you play at the international level. I strongly feel that Mayank has to fight it out in the domestic season,” the former Indian pacer added.

How much cricket has he played? How much has he bowled?

Mhambrey, who vividly remembers Mayank dismissing RCB batter Cameron Green during the IPL 2024, felt the reason the 22-year-old was getting injured more often was because he had not played enough red-ball cricket

You have to check his background. How much cricket has he played? How much has he bowled? Everything is correct. We have to go deeper into him, what have been his training methods? How many overs has he bowled, his injury history. Going forward, fitness, technical aspects and workload will be the parameters for Mayank.

He's only 22. His body is still developing. He's in that age range where he gets injured easily. His body isn't fully developed yet. His injuries can be controlled if we understand his background.