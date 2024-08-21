



Topline World number one tennis player and former Forbes 30 Under 30 player Jannik Sinner tested positive for a banned steroid twice in March but avoided suspension after an independent court ruled Tuesday that Sinner was not at fault for both tests, suggesting his doctor may have inadvertently infected him. The Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus became the first Italian to be named the world's highest-ranked tennis player … [+] player earlier this year. Getty Images Key Facts The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), an independent tribunal appointed by Sports Resolution, a private company that regularly investigates doping cases in sport, said Jannik bears no guilt or negligence after he tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol during the BNP Paribas Open in March. The 23-year-old Sinner was given a temporary ban due to the positive tests. He appealed this, arguing that he was unknowingly infected by his physiotherapist. An investigation by the ITIA revealed that clostebol had been obtained by Sinners' trainer and given to Sinners' physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, who used the steroid to treat a cut on his left hand. Clostebol was then passed from Naldi, who was not wearing a glove, to Sinner after he had given Sinner full-body massages and applied bandages to Sinner's feet. However, Sinner was unaware that Naldi was taking the drug, the ITIA said. Despite the ruling, the ITIA reports that Sinner still loses the $325,000 and ranking points he earned while playing at the BNP Paribas Open, where Sinner lost in the semi-finals to Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament winner. Zondaars' attorney, Jamie Singer, said in a proposition that Sinner is responsible for what is going on in his system, even though he is completely unaware of it. Sinner added that he will now leave this challenging and very unhappy period behind him. Get Forbes Breaking News SMS Alerts: We're launching text alerts so you're always up to date on the biggest stories making headlines today. Send text alerts to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial quote The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said in a proposition Sinners' research shows that players and their entourage should be extremely careful when using products or treatments. What to look out for Sinner, who won the Cincinnati Open on Monday, has the second-best odds (+200) to win the US Open, which starts on August 26. according to to DraftKings. This means that a $10 bet on Sinner to win the tournament will result in a $30 payout. Alcaraz is favored to win the tournament at +150 odds. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Main background Sinner, who has sponsorship deals with Gucci and Rolex among others, was included in the Forbes European 30 Under 30 list for sports and gaming in July. He became the first Italian to be named the world's top-ranked player after winning the Australian Open and the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami, while also reaching the semi-finals at the French Open. In 2021, Sinner became the youngest player to reach the world's top 10 and the first player born in the 2000s to do so. Read more ForbesJannik Sinner, the world's No. 1 tennis player and Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus, withdraws from the Paris Olympics

