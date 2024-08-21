Tributes pour in after death of Prince Edward Island hockey instructor Allan Andrews





CHARLOTTETOWN The hockey community and the Premier of Prince Edward Islands are paying tribute following the passing of Allan Andrews, founder of a renowned hockey school on the island.

CHARLOTTETOWN The hockey community and the Premier of Prince Edward Islands are paying tribute following the passing of Allan Andrews, founder of a renowned hockey school on the island. The RCMP confirmed Tuesday that 83-year-old Andrews was found dead after he was reported missing Monday in the Canoe Cove area. Hockey PEI in a statement called Andrews a respected figure in the hockey community whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the sport in Prince Edward Island and beyond. According to the organization, he was committed to the development of young players with his innovative coaching programs. Premier Dennis King also released a statement saying Andrews left a lasting legacy through his dedication to promoting skill, discipline and sportsmanship. Andrews was awarded the Order of Canada in 2017 and was inducted into the PEI Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. King said Andrews' influence extended beyond the hockey rink and that he will also inspire future generations. He was always known for encouraging those around him to dream big and inspiring young people to focus on opportunities and possibilities, King said. Robert MacMillan, chairman of Hockey PEI, called the death a great loss. Allan Andrews was more than a coach; he was a mentor, a visionary and a pillar of our hockey community, said MacMillan. The Charlottetown Islanders and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League also posted tributes on social media, calling Andrews a true patriarch and pioneer of the sport. The UPEI Panthers also called him a true leader and pioneer in the sport. Andrews Hockey Growth Programs, a school founded in 1979, has produced several young players who have gone on to play in the NHL, including Pittsburgh Penguins great Sidney Crosby, former Tampa Bay Lightning star Brad Richards and former Montreal Canadiens player Michael Ryder. This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 20, 2024. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.squamishchief.com/national-sports/tributes-pour-in-after-death-of-prince-edward-island-hockey-instructor-allan-andrews-9375735 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos