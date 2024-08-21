Follow table tennis at the 2024 Paralympic Games





Are you all set for The Greatest Show on Earth, Part 2? Here’s everything you need to know to be ready for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Table Tennis Competition. And if you're inspired to take up table tennis, don't forget to visit our Get Involved page to find out how you can get involved or volunteer in this great sport! With major events coming to the UK soon, including the World Team Championships in London in 2026, there’s never been a better time to enjoy high-octane live table tennis. Click below to sign up for ticket alerts. Our Paralympic athletes A total of 11 players will represent ParalympicsGB in singles and doubles tournaments:

Will Bayley

Age: 36 By: Tunbridge Wells Events: men's class 7 singles, men's class 14 doubles (with Martin Perry) Paralympic record: Beijing 2008, London 2012 (silver, men's class 7 singles; bronze, men's class 6-8 teams), Rio 2016 (gold, men's class 7 singles; bronze, men's class 6-8 teams), Tokyo 2020 (silver, men's class 7 singles; silver, men's class 6-7 teams)

Tom Matthew

Age: 31 By: Aberdare Events:men's class 1 singles, men's class 4 doubles (with Rob Davies), mixed class 7 doubles (with Megan Shackleton) Paralympic record:Tokyo 2020 (bronze, men's class 1 singles)

Fliss Pickard

Age: 30 By: Brandenley Events:women's class 6 singles, women's class 14 doubles (with Bly Twomey) Paralympic record:debut in Paris

Josh Stacey

Age: 24 By: Cardiff Events:men's class 9 singles, men's class 18 doubles (with Aaron McKibbin), mixed class 17 doubles (with Bly Twomey) Paralympic record:Tokyo 2020

Rob Davies

Age: 39 By: Brecon Events:men's class 1 singles, men's class 4 doubles (with Tom Matthews) Paralympic record:London 2012, Rio 2016 (gold, men's class 1 singles)

Aaron McKibbin

Age: 32 By: Wandsworth Events:men's class 8 singles, men's class 18 doubles (with Joshua Stacey) Paralympic record:London 2012 (bronze, men's teams class 6-8), Rio 2016 (bronze, men's teams class 6-8), Tokyo 2020 (bronze, men's teams class 8)

Megan Shackleton

Age: 24 By: Todmorden Events:women's class 4 singles, mixed class 7 doubles (with Tom Matthews) Paralympic record:Tokyo 2020 (bronze, women's teams class 4-5)

Happy Twins

Age: 14 By: Bright Events:women's class 7 singles, women's class 14 doubles (with Fliss Pickard), mixed class 17 doubles (with Joshua Stacey) Paralympic record:debut in Paris

Paul Karabardak

Age: 38 By: Swan Sea Events:men's class 6 singles, men's class 14 doubles (with Billy Shilton) Paralympic record:Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 (bronze, men's class 6 singles; silver, men's class 6-7 teams)

Martin Perry

Age: 30 By: Paisley Events:men's class 6 singles, men's class 14 doubles (with Will Bayley) Paralympic record:debut in Paris

Billy Shilton

Age: 25 By: Stone house Events:men's class 8 singles, men's class 14 doubles (with Paul Karabardak) Paralympic record:Tokyo 2020 (bronze, men's teams class 8) Listen to their stories by visiting our YouTube channel and subscribing! How to watch and follow table tennis at the Paralympic Games All the action from Paris is on Channel 4. Visit the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) website for the most up-to-date draws and results and the latest news on the world stars competing in Paris. Latest news Olympic Games and Paralympic Games Fliss Pickard continues her incredible journey at her leisure Video: Fliss Pickard is on the eve of her first Paralympic Games. She knows it’s been a long road to get to this point, but also that the journey is far from over. August 20, 2024 | Paul Stimpson Olympic Games and Paralympic Games Bly Twomey lives her teenage dream as she prepares for the Paralympic Games Video: Listen to Bly Twomey as she prepares for her first Paralympic Games at the age of 14. August 20, 2024 | Paul Stimpson Northwest Great Northern Ping Hub Olympic Challenge The Great Northern Ping Hub in Manchester recently hosted an Olympic Challenge event, the first competition to be held at the venue. Here’s how the day went. August 15, 2024 | Martin Ireland

