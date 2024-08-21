Jay Shah takes over ICC chairmanship





Before Tuesday night’s video call, the ICC had faced criticism from member states over the US-based leg of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup running $20 million over its agreed operating budget. There is also uncertainty over the likelihood of India travelling to Pakistan to compete in the ODI Champions Trophy in February next year. Shah's ascension comes as Star seeks relief from the massive deal it signed with the ICC in late 2022 for the rights to broadcast global cricket matches in India from 2024 to 2027. Jay Shah becomes chairman of the International Cricket Council. Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket The Star Chiefs want to renegotiate the deal and reduce its value by up to half, which could mean millions of dollars being lost from the budgets of major cricketing nations over the next four years. ICC directors have received a rights reduction notice from Star, prompting them to renegotiate the rights or potentially blend and extend the deal on revised terms for a longer period. Stars won a bid for both the TV and digital rights, worth about $3 billion over four years, on condition that part of the deal would be sold on to ZeeTV, which was in the process of merging with Sony. But with the failed merger between ZeeTV and Sony, ZeeTV has also pulled out of the sublicensing of the ICC rights, leaving Star to foot the entire bill. The company’s discomfort with the costs of winning the rights was underlined by a failed bid earlier this year to move the T20 World Cup from the US and the Caribbean to India. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns with former Premier and Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird and Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood at the SCG on Sunday. Credit: Edwina pickles ZeeTV and Star are fighting over the terms of their failed deal at the London Court of International Arbitration. At the same time, Star is being sold by Disney to Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, which owns broadcaster Viacom18. Last year, money from the ICC rights deal was distributed among member states using a formula that saw almost 40 percent of the funds go to the BCCI (around $230 million per year), followed by percentages ranging from 7 percent (Britain) and 6 percent (Australia) to just under 3 percent for Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/indian-boss-takes-over-world-cricket-amid-4-5-billion-tv-rights-fight-20240820-p5k3vk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos