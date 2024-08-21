Sports
Predicting the Winners of Every Major Position Battle for BYU Football
This week, the BYU football program turns the page from fall camp to game preparation for Southern Illinois. As of this writing, there are still multiple position battles that have not been officially announced. Today, we’ll take our shot and predict the winners of each major position battle based on what we’ve observed during fall camp.
Prediction: Jake Retzlaff
Others in the mix: Gerry Bohanon
This quarterback battle was too close to call and my thoughts have been going back and forth on it. First, a warning: the media is only available twice a week for 20-40 minutes. What I see is just a sample of their entire oeuvre. To take you through what has been a rollercoaster of my thoughts, let’s look at a timeline:
For the fall camp: I thought Jake Retzlaff had a 60%-70% chance of being the starter. He was the better quarterback during Spring Camp and I wondered if Gerry Bohanon would be healthy enough to make this a real competition.
Week 1 of the fall camp: Gerry Bohanon came into camp with a healthy shoulder. He threw the ball much better on day one of fall camp compared to spring camp. That immediately increased his chances of winning the job, at least in my eyes, to 40%-50%. Meanwhile, Jake Retzlaff looked like a much better player. He made layups and protected the ball — the two areas that cost him the most in 2023. However, there were still times when he was sped up and that led to some off-target throws down the stretch. After Retzlaff had a few misses during week one of camp, it looked like a 50/50 battle.
Week 2 of the fall camp: This week could easily be called Gerry Bohanon week. Bohanon was spectacular. On day seven, Bohanon was the star of the day. He led multiple scoring drives and had the first real “wow” moment of camp. There was no play better than a long run by Gerry Bohanon down the sideline. Bohanon went back to pass and found no one open, so he ran to his left and found some open grass. Bohanon flashed speed that we had not seen during the media availability. He was 30 yards out in the blink of an eye. He made it 50-55 yards before Micah Harper tagged him. If Bohanon was live, he probably wouldn't get tackled on that play.
That play from Bohanon embodied his unique physical gifts. Retzlaff is a good runner, to be sure, but Bohanon is an oddball athlete who can be a great runner. He’s only 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, and he runs like a deer. Watching him run down the sideline was a “wow” moment. He showed the kind of ability that could make him BYU’s best running quarterback since Taysom Hill.
It's important to note that while Bohanon was the star that day, Retzlaff had a good day of his own. Retzlaff led a drive that included multiple third-down conversions. The only thing that stopped the drive was the timer – the segment ended and Retzlaff's turn was over. Retzlaff played well enough that day to keep himself in the mix while Bohanon was in the spotlight.
At that point I gave Bohanon a 60%-75% chance of winning the job.
Week 3 of the fall camp: Gerry Bohanon wasn't bad in week three, but Jake Retzlaff looked a little better. Retzlaff had a couple of really good days. In one practice, Retzlaff didn't have an incompletion in the media portion of practice. His throws were capped off by a dart to Kody Epps to set up a game-winning field goal (situational portion of practice). Meanwhile, Bohanon had a couple of misfires.
The next training Retzlaff was good again. He wasn't perfect like the day before, but he was good.
Thanks to Retzlaff's performance the gap closed a bit, but I think Bohanon still had a 50%-60% chance of winning the course.
Week 4 of the fall camp: Week 4 started on Monday. Both quarterbacks were great, but Jake Retzlaff was great. In the 20 minutes that the media was available, Retzlaff was 4/4 for about 55 yards and 2 touchdowns. Both of Retzlaff's touchdowns were big throws.
Bohanon also had no impcompletions. He was 5/5 for about 28 yards and 2 touchdowns.
After that practice, it really felt like it could be anyone's job. At this point, I see this league as a 50/50 deal. Any quarterback could start and it wouldn't surprise me. However, Retzlaff has been on a roll the last couple of weeks. I looked back at my notes from the last two weeks. Retzlaff completed 11/13 passes for about 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also didn't have a turnover during the media portion of practices the entire fall camp.
It’s a coin flip, but it feels like Jake Retzlaff has more momentum on his side. That’s why I’m going to bet on him continuing to rise and win the job by the season opener. I’ve gone back and forth on this. On Sunday, I gave Bohanon a slight edge because of his running ability and leadership. Today, I’m going to pick the quarterback who’s trending upward.
It’s so close that a two-quarterback system to start the season can’t be ruled out. That would be a last resort for Aaron Roderick, who has told the media he wants to pick one guy and live with him.
Prediction: Keanu Hill
Others in the mix: Mata'ava Ta'ase, Ethan Erickson, Mason Fakahua, Ryner Swanson, Jackson Bowers
You'll see multiple tight ends in the season opener. Keanu Hill is the tight end who has the most consistent run with the ones. We'll give him the nod.
Prediction: Austin belt
Others in the mix: The magazine Sonnie
This one has been back and forth all camp. Like the quarterback battle, this could go either way. I slightly favor Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa because of his experience.
Prediction: Micah Harper, Tanner Wall
Others in the mix: Tommy Prassas, Faletau Satuala,
I cheated a little bit. Micah Harper is going to play, whether it's nickel or free safety. He's played a lot of nickel and Tanner Wall is the one who runs with the ones. Wall isn't the sexy option when you have promising recruits behind him, but he hits hard, he knows the defense and he's one of the smartest players on the team. Wall is going to get a lot of playing time this season. On a play during fall camp, Wall came to the line of scrimmage and stopped Keelan Marion in his tracks on a jet sweep.
Wall is a converted wide receiver who started last year but then got injured and sat out the season.
True freshman Tommy Prassas will also see playing time. Fellow freshman Faletau Satuala will likely emerge as the season progresses – his talent and potential are clear.
Prediction: Talan Alfrey
Others in the mix: Crew Wakley, Raider Damuni, Ethan Slade
Talan Alfrey looks to be the starter on day one at strong safety. There will likely be multiple players rotating at the position. Raider Damuni has gotten some reps and could become the man later.
Prediction: Logan Lutui
Others in the mix: Isaiah Bagnah
This is another close one that has gone back and forth. It doesn't really matter who wins this court as both will play a lot, but we give Logan Lutui a slight edge over Isaiah Bagnah.
Prediction: Mory Bamba
Others in the mix: Marque Collins, Nate Johnson, Tre Alexander
Mory Bamba is one of the top two or three athletes on the list. He’s an oddball athlete and he seems more comfortable in Jay Hill’s defense. We give him a slight edge over Marque Collins, who is just coming off a knee injury.
